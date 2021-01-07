Wednesday was a very unsettling day. What was supposed to be a boring formality — a joint session of Congress where they formally counted the Electoral College votes that will name Joe Biden the next president — was interrupted by a mob of violent Trump supporters. They took over the Capitol, wreaking havoc, and it all led to one person’s death. Regardless, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley — who played a key role in the events that inspired the attempted coup — doubled down on his baseless charges of voter fraud. And one person, it appeared, could not stand him.

That person was Mitt Romney. Once upon a time he was the Republican who tried, and failed, to thwart a second Barack Obama term. And though he brushed shoulders a bit with outgoing president Donald Trump in the early days, he’s matured into one of his harshest critics. He was the lone Republican senator to vote for Trump’s removal after he was impeached by the House. He’s defied his attempts to overturn the election. And when Hawley stood up, after the day’s terrifying events, and maintained that there was election malfeasance, he clearly couldn’t take it.

Of course, maybe he wasn’t trying to burn down Hawley — who earlier was condemned in an op-ed in a publication from his home state — with his eyes. But that’s what a lot of people saw.

It wasn’t the only time that night that Romney was relatable, even to those who likely object to everything else he believes. He made a speech of his own — a fiery one that in no uncertain terms condemned the outgoing president’s unpresidential actions.

Mitt Romney: “What happened today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States. Those who continue to support his dangerous gambit… will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy." https://t.co/hxrZh9PRvt pic.twitter.com/V3hDAz57Xf — Bloomberg (@business) January 7, 2021

“What happened today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States,” Romney thundered. “Those who continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting the results of a legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy.”