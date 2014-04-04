The Monty Python Gang Has Announced The Date For Its Very Last Live Show

Getty Image

Tickets for Monty Python’s July 20 show at the O2 in London go on sale at about 7 am ET tomorrow, and if you’re planning to make that performance from wherever you are on the planet, you should probably be online and ready to go the second that the clock changes. The urgency is due to the fact that this will be the last live show that the group ever performs together, unless a giant cartoon foot comes down from the sky and destroys all of their schedules.

Originally, Monty Python’s plan was to just perform one reunion show this year. Then, offers came in from venues all over the world, and the surviving members – John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin – toyed with hitting the road for a tour. Unfortunately, it turns out that the members are just too busy to make it happen, according to the Telegraph. The good news is that the one-time O2 performance sold out in 43.5 seconds, so Monty Python added another nine shows, all of which also sold out. That leaves the show on July 20, or “The Last Night of the Pythons,” as it’s so sadly being called, to be the grand finale.

In the meantime, we can at least rejoice at the fact that the band has recorded a new album, and Idle Tweeted the video for the single, “The Silly Walks Song.” Few times before have we listened to a song so silly while being so, so sad.