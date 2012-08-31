More Problems With The ‘God Of War’ Movie

As you probably heard earlier today, there’s a God of War movie in development with an estimated $150 million budget. Dan capably summed up five big problems the movie will have to face. I have two more problems to add to the list.
First, how are they going to contend with a lead character (Kratos) who is tricked into murdering his wife and daughter by Ares the God of War, and then Kratos spends the rest of the movie wearing his dead family’s ashes on his skin? Audiences just love when wives and little kids get killed by the man of the family, especially when we get to see the ashes of the dead kid and wife slathered on the lead character’s body for the final two acts. That’s totally not a huge bummer that won’t translate well to film because it’s too visceral.
The second problem is this IGN interview with the two writers most recently hired by Universal and Sony to script this God of War film in development since 2005. (Brett Ratner was signed to direct at some point, but we’ve dodged that nacho-cheese-smudged bullet.)
In the interview, writers Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton (Saw IV, the Feast trilogy, Piranha 3DD) talk about why they had to rewrite the previous script by David Self (Road to Perdition). And let’s stop right there: Universal had a script from the writer of Road To Perdition, so they had it re-written by the guys from Saw IV and Piranha 3DD? You’re doing it wrong.
Dunstan and Melton explain that the Self script for God of War “was written before Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans, 300 and Immortals, and those movies borrowed quite a bit from the God of War stories. It was just a little bit outdated, so we wanted to differentiate it from those other movies.”
Because in Hollywood, if the source material is in the same broad genre as some other movies, just throw out the source material. Awesome plan. Everything should be dictated by studio notes from insular dittoheads who’ve never played the games. (This is a slam on the studio system, not on Dunstan and Melton. I’m sure they’re just lovely.)
The CORE problem with this entire idea is that there is now way in Hades that Sony will let this be rated R. But also, why even bother? The God of War series is loosely based in Greek Mythology which is public domain. And as Clash of the Titans proved you can still waste a ton of money on a public domain property and still make it bland and boring as fuck.
This is the MPAA. Kratos can stab a zombie through the anus before stuffing that zombie up another zombie’s anus and then lighting them both on fire before impaling an innocent bystander with the Blades of Chaos and then using them as a hammer to drive in a gigantic nail.
He just can’t have sex. Because that sends a negative message.
You just mapped out Kratos’ fatality for the Smash Bro’s ripoff.
I actually miss the mpaa of the 80’s now.
Dan, you are truly a scholar and a gentleman. You mapped out how the MPAA will hit this perfectly. In terms of the rewrite, this reminds me of when they fired Romero from Resident Evil. Romero. Fired from a movie about zombies. Not to mention that Shinji Mikami said how much Romero’s films influenced him.
Of course they fired Romero from the Resident Evil movies. He wanted to make movies about zombie infestation, not overly produced, overly slow-motioned tributes to how AWESOME his untalented, horrible actress of a wife is. Hence, they bring in Paul WS Anderson, and the series turns into a huge wankfest tribute to his wife where she’s the mother of ALL “Mary Sues” and can kill anything in the RE Universe without even breaking a sweat. Chris who? Jill what? FUCK THAT! More Milla! In slow motion, upside down, 3D, strobe light mania!
It scares me how right you are.
To be fair, Paul W.S. Anderson is a capable director, and there was not a hope in hell that these movies would resemble the games even before he came on.
So that was it? I’ve always wondered what Jovovich had to do with all. I remember the scene at the second movie, everyone on the church and suddenly she comes in in a motorcycle and I tought “Who the fuck activated the cheat codes?”
Im surprised you didn’t rip up the part of the interview when they talk about the origin story and it is EXACTLY like Immortals.
“…there’s that attack from the barbarians and Kratos has to call upon Ares to help him….Before then, he’s going to be mortal, and he’s going to have his family. We’re going to learn about him and understand how he operates. So it’s potentially 30 minutes — give or take — of building up this character so that, when he does turn and becomes the Ghost of Sparta, we understand him as a human and we understand the journey that he’s going to take.”
I would rather have a script by a good writer who has made good films before than these 2 who seem to be oblivious or just straight up lying so they have something to say. This movie is going to be so awful story wise – at least they will have $100 million to put in CGI