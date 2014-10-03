Another Reason Yelp Is Bullsh*t: A Company Is Paying People To Write Positive Reviews

Yelp has been taking heat lately for what basically amounts to extorting restaurant owners for positive reviews (which one San Fransisco restaurant is fighting back against) and now we’ve come across a company that is seemingly paying people to write positive reviews. Noooope, nothing shady about that. The ad, which is still currently up on Craigslist, reads:
We are looking for Yelpers who are interested in making money part time working from home publishing Yelp Reviews we receive from our client’s customers as testimonials!
We will:
Forward you the business page
Forward the comments
Forward you the pictures.
AND PAY YOU THROUGH PAYPAL!
All you have to do is copy the comments and place a 5 star review for the businesses we ask you to place the review for- and that’s it!
You get paid for each review we send you and place that becomes recommended and not filtered.
Of course, there’s actually nothing technically illegal about what they’re doing, but it doesn’t lend too much to the integrity of Yelp, if the word “integrity” is even applicable to a company that posts unfiltered user reviews. I admit, I usually use Yelp reviews to check out a restaurant beforehand, but I don’t think I’ll be doing that anymore. I will however, still go to Yelp to look at pictures of food in restaurants because they’ll never take that away from me.
(Via Jezebel)
I’ve worked at a comedy club for two years. Their Yelp reviews are (justifiably) brutal. I used to produce shows at the club, and after one that didn’t draw in as many people as they wanted the owner forced me to write a positive Yelp review of the club so their ratings would increase. Based off what I’ve seen on Yelp, she’s forced other people to do the same thing (even though they currently stand at 2.5 stars). So this isn’t as shocking to me as it might be to others.
Is this shocking? I mean, normally business owners force friends/family/employees to write positive reviews, now they’re just removing the guild and inserting a little cash. Yelp reviews are insane anyway. Its 90% people with an agenda, 10% honest content.
So got married, and everything was great but the one vendor that was shady and wish we went somewhere else was the tux shop. just the last 2 weeks were unbearable and too late to go somewhere else. Last minute everyone got the main tuxes (except for one for his shoes). I wrote a review to tell others to save a headache from this place. I was called was offered a little money to change the review (like 20 bucks). I said no because anything to compensate should have been done before not after. A few weeks later I see my review was taken down, you can’t contact yelp about this sort of thing when your own reviews are taken down. I wrote reviews for every vendor for our wedding and was honest with every one of them. I even wrote it in the review we did get the tuxes but poor service and should avoid as much stress as you can. So yeah I just say fuck yelp on there system, was only trying to help other married couples on where to go and where not to go so its easier for everyone.
Their extortion model was more inclined to bury the negative reviews and promote the more positive ones if you paid them their monthly stipend, which also got you paid placement in categorical searches.
It’s deceitful, but you can still sort reviews out by date (instead of the nefarious Yelp Sort), but they still bury reviews (good and bad) in a “not recommended” category, which is buried pretty deep in the site, but with all that extra work you could get a semi-accurate idea of a place.
Although the last place I worked didn’t ask us to, we often wrote our own Yelp reviews because we’re some hilarious people.
Yeah, no, this isn’t news in any way. If you didn’t assume that this was happening from day one, I pity you.
What!?!?! Yelp is like the BBB?? I’m shocked.