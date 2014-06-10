Florida Woman Arrested For Shooting Missile Into Car Has The Most Florida Name Imaginable

We may have officially reached peak Florida, now that a woman named CRYSTAL METHENEY has been arrested for shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle.
Ms. Metheney was arrested last month after violating Florida statute 790.19, which refers to: “Shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, public or private buildings, occupied or not occupied; vessels, aircraft, buses, railroad cars, streetcars, or other vehicles.”
Her arrest set up one of the great inmate pages in recent memory:
To be fair, Crystal didn’t (necessarily) fire a heat-seeking scud into the vehicle, as statute 790.19 uses the non-military definition of “missile.” The statute seeks to nail anyone who “throws any missile or hurls or projects a stone or other hard substance which would produce death or great bodily harm.”
DNA:? indeed.
I read this headline thinking “Surely the most Florida name has Florida in it?”
How wrong I was.
My thoughts & conclusions as well.
Maybe Florida is her middle name. Or maybe in the Idiocracy future she comes from, Florida has been renamed.
Rapper Flo Rida has the most Florida name imaginable.
What was the missile? A crossbow bolt? Flaming arrow? Barrel of boiling oil from a catapult?
Surely before it was unleashed an utterance of “happy nameday” was shouted toward the accused
It’s almost always just a round from a gun. We had a well think-pieced case up here last year when a dude launched about nine or ten missiles into a car of some kids who were playing loud music at a gas station. It’s really, really bizarre how they decided to phrase that infraction.
In Polk County? She probably threw a turkey vulture eating a possum.
@Panther Joe I was honestly worried that Duval was gonna burn after that one.
She’s REALLY tall.
She’s 505 tall!
In the 80s, the most Florida name was Charlie Koch.
hi
sn.im/29023wp
Pretty sure her face is a war crime.
From the forehead up she looks like Heath Ledger’s Joker.
I cant stop laughing.
Arizona won’t take this challenge by Florida lying down. A man was just charged with shooting at the moon and Halley’s Comet (HC doesn’t return until 2061). [www.kansascity.com]
D.O.B. – 12.16.77
Man, that is a rough 36. Yikes.
5’5″ petite 210…
To partially quote the law, “Whoever, wantonly or maliciously, shoots at, within, or into, or throws any missile or hurls or projects a stone or other hard substance which would produce death or great bodily harm, at, within, or in any … any train, locomotive, railway car, caboose, cable railway car, street railway car, monorail car…”
Apparnelty in Florida there is a lot of anger towards rail-driven vehicles.
“I’ve sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook, and, by gum, it put them on the map! “
This has got to be the funniest thing I’ve read in a REALLY long time. This should let those Floridians who think they aren’t a part of the south know EXACTLY where they really are on the map. .