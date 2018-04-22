Nabi Tajima, The World’s Oldest Person, Has Died At 117 Years Old

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The world’s oldest living person, Japanese woman Nabi Tajima, has passed away of old age at 117 years 260 days. Town official Susumu Yoshiyuki confirmed that Tajima had passed to the AP, and now her incredible, long, life is being put into perspective after becoming the world’s oldest living person seven months ago.

Born August 4, 1900, Tajima is reported to have over 160 descendants with great-great-great grandchildren among them. ABC points out that her death comes three days after Jamaican Celino Villanueva Jaramillo, who claimed he was 121 years old, but could not prove his age with a valid ID or birth certificate. He passed away after falling out of a bed.

As of her death, Tajima is the third-longest living person ever, behind Jeanne Calment who lived to be 122 years and 164 days and Sarah Knauss at 119 years and 97 days. She just passed up Lucy Hannah, who was 117 years, 248 days old at the time of her passing.

112-year-old Masazo Nonaka, also of Japan, was recently certified by the Guinness World Record officials as being the world’s oldest living man, and was reportedly preparing to recognize Tajima before she passed. Tajima’s passing makes Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako the world’s oldest living person, and she is due to turn 117 on May 1.

(Via ABC)