And Now Here’s A Naked Man Dancing On Top Of His Tesla In Busy L.A. Traffic

#Tesla
04.24.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

What do you do to celebrate acquiring one of the most wanted and talked about cars in the world? A bunch of drugs, of course. And then apparently you strip naked and dance on top of said automobile in busy Los Angeles traffic.

The questions really are endless.

You just know that fireman is questioning his choice of profession. At least he has a story to tell the grandkids.

(Death And Taxes)

TOPICS#Tesla
TAGSLA Trafficnaked mannot florida for onceshockingly not florida or ohiotesla

