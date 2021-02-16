On Saturday, after five days of trial, the Senate voted to acquit former president Donald Trump of his role in the failed MAGA coup that resulted in five dead. But that doesn’t mean the investigation is over. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced her plans to create a “9/11-type commission” to look into it — a reference to the report by outside investigators into September 11 attacks, performed nearly 20 years ago.

“To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,’” Pelosi wrote in a letter to fellow House Democrats.

While the majority of the GOP continue their fealty to Trump, downplaying the attacks and demanding the country move on, their Democratic counterparts and a clutch of Republicans feel decidedly otherwise. Some even view it as an act of domestic terrorism. Pelosi was among the lawmakers sought by some members of the invading mob. Mere days after the attack, the House voted to impeach Trump a second time, with 10 Republicans joining their ranks.

The Senate once again failed to convict Trump, just as they had done over a year prior, when he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, in a phonecall with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Shortly after helping to deliver the acquittal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a speech in which he admitted Trump was responsible for the tragic events. He was also one of many who voted to acquit.

(Via CNN)