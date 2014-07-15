The Cast Of Napoleon Dynamite Reunited For A Flippin’ Sweet Photo

It’s been ten years since Napoleon Dynamite crashed the cinematic scene with a zippered pocket full of tots. And this summer will feature plenty of celebrations honoring the anniversary of the time an indie film improbably usurped Chappelle’s Show as your default source for overworked quotes.
There’s already been a creepy statue unveiling in Los Angeles, and the film will be celebrated next month with a special screening to kick off the 2014 Sundance Next Fest film festival.
Last month, we celebrated in our own way with a “Where Are They Now?” feature about the movie’s cast. Twitter user and PR person Stephanie Kahan managed to do us one better over the weekend, snapping a “Here They Are Now” photo with four of the film’s most important cast members (Jon Heder, Tina Majorino, Haylie Duff, and Efren Ramirez). How much you wanna make a bet Uncle Rico was busy retrieving his ball over them mountains?
Everyone looks pretty flippin’ sweet if you ask me. Especially when compared to the middle-aged Napoleon and Pedro that someone spotted at a Subway in Idaho last week. [*SHUDDERS*]
Needs more glamour shot.
The cast got together for a 10th anniversary photo, but unfortunately the cameraman forgot to wipe his splooge off the lens.
If anyone cares, “Lafawnda” is alive and well and doing occasional TV gigs.
Had to IMDB her for a name: Shondrella Avery.
Jon Heder “now” gives hope to all nerdy teens that they’ll eventually grow out of their weird looks.
(Don’t tell me he was made up to look like that in Napoleon Dynamite ?)
do they all just hang out together all the time? how often do they have “reunions”?
Before I read the article, I was like ‘I don’t remember that hot chick in the middle!’
Also the new chick is hot
Pedro looks like Mexican Johnny Depp
He’s the non-union Mexican equivalent, Juan E. Depp.
@A Lannister Always Spays His Pets You can go home for the day. Great job winning the internet.
HAAA! Totally agree: so very well played.
I never understood the love for this movie
Loved this movie when it came out, though I know a lot of people also didn’t. Definitely a great quotable movie
¿Dónde está Kip?
Tina Majorino got cute.
Damnit, I was gonna come in with an Uncle Rico line… then you crushed my dreams at the end.