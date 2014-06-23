‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Will Be Visited By Mal Reynolds

OK, so Nathan Fillion is probably not going to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy aiming to misbehave. But he is going to be in the movie.
For those unfamiliar, Fillion and James Gunn have the same relationship as Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell; if one makes a movie, the other is almost invariably not far behind, and James Gunn confirmed as much. Fillion has had roles in both Slither and Super, but there’s one role he decidedly isn’t playing:
Of course, this doesn’t rule out any of a host of other Marvel characters. Hell, this is a movie set in space where our heroes hang out inside the severed head of a Celestial located at the very edge of the universe. It’s a crossroads of space-time, so, really, anything Gunn can get Marvel to agree to, Fillion can play.
Personally, we’re rooting for either Adam Warlock or Firelord, but hey, we’re just happy to see Fillion on the big screen again. Although if there’s a Firefly class ship in the Collector’s abode, all bets are off.
I was hoping for Nova. He’d be a great RR. Is the planet that they’re trying to save supposed to be Xandar or is it a different world?
Nova is likely going to be Sam Alexander, for the record, and he’s probably in this movie as well. I say this because Marvel has been pushing Alexander like he’s the next Wolvie.
Starfox. Not the video game character with the animal friends, but [marvel.com]
I think I would be very sad if Nathan Fillon played a space rapist.
If ever there was an actor gloriously cheesy enough to have “pleasure powers” it’s Nathan Fillion. No need to go dark with it.
Oh, and in no way do I advocate space-rape, but he’s also Thanos’ brother AND an Avenger.
He should play Castle dressed as a space cowboy. ALL THE CROSSOVERS.
I am still hoping for Richard Rider, with a torch-passing moment to Sam Alexander in the future.
Maybe he’ll be Mar-Vell and this role will establish the Captain Marvel title before Marvel brings in Carol Danvers.
Yessssssssss that would be fantastic. Have Carol be the focus but have him be the original Captain Marvel.
Oh that’s amazing. Especially if they somehow do the Death of Captain Marvel story.
I’m hoping they’ll make him Corsair, just to thumb their nose at Fox.
Vance. Astro.
Do you mean the one from the future? I thought that was Vance Astrovik.
Whoever it is, he better start hittin’ the gym – anyone see him in Much Ado About Nothing? Should have been called Much Ado About The Craft Service Table