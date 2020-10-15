Following NBC’s controversial decision to host a town hall with Donald Trump after the president withdrew from the second debate by refusing to participate virtually due to his recent coronavirus infection, over 100 Hollywood stars have signed a petition to implore the network to move the event to another date. As it stands, Trump’s town hall will directly compete with Joe Biden’s Q&A event on ABC on Thursday night, which is when the second debate would’ve taken place had Trump’s campaign agreed to the rules. But since that clearly didn’t happen, Biden was awarded the entire time slot to himself. Or at least he was until NBC stepped in, prompting an open letter from Hollywood’s biggest power players.

“This is not a partisan issue. This is about the political health of our democracy,” the protest letter states as it takes NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast to task for undermining the bipartisan debate commission. Via Variety:

“President Trump refused to participate in the virtual debate scheduled for Thursday night by the Presidential Debate Commission,” the letter says. “By agreeing to air his town hall as counterprogramming opposite Vice President Biden’s town hall on ABC, you are enabling the President’s bad behavior while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public.”

Here’s the full list of stars who signed the letter to NBC:

While the letter will hopefully turn some heads at NBC, the battle over the controversial town hall continued on Twitter where the #NBCBlackout hashtag is gaining traction thanks to stars like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was a prominent fixture on the network during her time on Seinfeld.

