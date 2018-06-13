During Sunday night’s Tony Awards, many wondered exactly what was going on with a Neil Patrick Harris tweet. No one could really tell whether or not the How I Met Your Mother star was shading Rachel Bloom while she served as a backstage correspondent at the event, but it wasn’t good. “Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?” he tweeted. “[My son] Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…”
As it turns out, this wasn’t a joke, and NPH failed to recognize someone that he’d met several times, as Bloom quickly pointed out in a return tweet.
At that point, NPH did not apologize, he simply thanked her “for the reminder” of how they’d met, and then he swiftly changed the subject.
Jack Nicholson once said that a celebrity meets more people in a year than other people meet in a lifetime, so it’s no wonder he forgot who she is.
Does she always wear a top hat? That may have thrown him off a bit.
“And then she put him (along with many other famous folks) in his place”
Did she really…? I was under the impression twitter was for expressing anything and everything that one can, not some enlightened social community to share wisdoms. So memes, tumblr pics, and personal happening should also be banned because those are complete nonsense. Maybe he really didnt care that much to google who she was(and I sure the vast majority of people still dont know who she is.) I can imagine someone like NPH has hundreds of thoughts per hour that directly affect his life. He was also watching tre Tonys with his son, so the drops the caring levels significantly.
This writer seems to subscribe to the notion that there can be no remotely negative thoughts directed at a women. One tweet and now he is not at all funny? Why go after him after such a trivial post? His other tweets were clearly hyperbole. Seems this writer needs a break from Uproxx.
I think the title should probably read ‘Actress Thinks Much Too Highly of Herself After NHP Innocently Doesnt Recognize Her (Genuinely Doesn’t) And Now Uptight Idiots Takes It As a Personal Affront And Overreact.’
Clearly he’s never seen her Ray Bradbury music video cause that shit was top notch and hooked me from the beginning
“Feud” nice Ricci, keep those clickbait titles and hacky writing coming. I wish I had noticed that you shat this out before I read it.. that would have saved me some time.