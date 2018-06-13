The Bizarre Twitter Feud Between Neil Patrick Harris And Rachel Bloom Has Ended With An Apology

06.13.18 3 hours ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

During Sunday night’s Tony Awards, many wondered exactly what was going on with a Neil Patrick Harris tweet. No one could really tell whether or not the How I Met Your Mother star was shading Rachel Bloom while she served as a backstage correspondent at the event, but it wasn’t good. “Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?” he tweeted. “[My son] Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…”

As it turns out, this wasn’t a joke, and NPH failed to recognize someone that he’d met several times, as Bloom quickly pointed out in a return tweet.

At that point, NPH did not apologize, he simply thanked her “for the reminder” of how they’d met, and then he swiftly changed the subject.

