Nerfing The Loot Cave: Why Destiny May Just Be The Worst Game Of The Year

If you ask Bungie, it just fixed a huge flaw in its game Destiny by removing the “Loot Cave,” a location where players would spend hours pumping bullets into constantly respawning enemies for a chance at rare loot. If you ask the players, Bungie just broke their own game. And this is as good an illustration as any of why Destiny is ultimately the worst game of the year: How can a company get the basics so right, and everything else so horribly, incontrovertibly wrong?
Good Fundamentals
Here’s the thing; as a straightforward alien murder simulation, Destiny is great. The controls are well-tuned, the gameplay is fun, the enemies are intelligent and challenging, and the levels, while on rails and utterly at odds with the open world aspect the game is trying to promote, are well-designed and atmospheric.
If this had just been a straight-ahead shooter with a few co-op missions, it’d be fine. Perhaps not notable, perhaps not game of the year, but not an embarrassment. But it’s not. It’s supposed to be a grand adventure where you’re swept up in the story and so good you want to play the same missions over and over again constantly. And it’s a rigid, unyielding game that demands you play the way it thinks is fun, not how you actually enjoy playing it.
Terrible Follow-Through
Destiny’s problems come into painfully sharp relief once you hit level 20, which the game has capped as the highest level you can earn through experience points. You can get up to level 30 by collecting gear that has “Light” as an attribute; the more light you have, the higher your level. One problem; the loot system is designed to keep you playing the same missions over and over again on the off-chance you’ll collect a Legendary or Rare engram… which has a strong chance of turning out to be complete and total vendor trash you’ll never use. So much so there’s a brutally funny Twitter account making jokes about it.
There are various other systems you’re supposed to use. You can join a faction and build your reputation with them, or earn various forms of currency to buy better gear, or earn “Marks” from replaying missions or playing multiplayer, although annoyingly those are capped as well, with only 100 to earn on a weekly basis. In fact, your EXP goes to “Motes of Light” after level 20, so you can buy gear from the Speaker.
But it all boils down to the same thing, in the end, which is replaying the levels you’ve already been through, well after they’ve lost anything resembling novelty or fun. If the story were compelling or if there were little bits of lore, or if there were a lot of reasons to poke around the huge maps, that’d be one thing. But there isn’t. I joined a faction at random mostly because it was the first one I found on the map. Then I saw how much grinding I had to do to hit the level required to start getting good loot in the mail, and I thought “Why bother?”
This game gets compared to Borderlands a lot, and with reason, as they’re both multiplayer co-op loot-driven shooters. The difference between them, though, is that Borderlands gives you a ton of things to do. What’s great about Borderlands is the relentless sense of progression. Every enemy you bump off pushes you towards a better gun, a higher level, a little stat boost in the form of a Badass rank. It’s all about building your character and loadout to suit your play style.
In Destiny, even your character progression is on rails; you don’t get to choose how you spend your character points, it just unlocks the next ability, and that might not even be something you want anyway. It says something that Disney Infinity 2.0 actually has a better character progression system than a game Activision spent the larger chunk of half a billion dollars and years promoting.
Technical Failures Vs. Artistic
This post is going to anger a lot of gamers who don’t want to admit they’ve sunk twenty hours or far more of their lives into a bad game. You spend enough time with even the worst game, a sort of Stockholm Syndrome develops. “You’re not playing it right.” “You don’t understand it.” “It’s not for you if you can’t accept its flaws.”
And one could make a valid point that calling it this early in the year, with three months of games to go, is jumping the gun. Or that there are games that are just as dull or even outright technologically broken that came out this year.
But I’ll counter with this: A technical problem can be solved, if there’s money and will. Destiny‘s problems can’t be fixed with a patch. The problems here are much larger, and lie largely with how Bungie doesn’t understand its own players. Bungie, in nerfing the Loot Cave, actually made finding the legendary and rare gear players are looking for much harder to find. The fact that they didn’t realize players were doing this to get the gear to actually have fun in the game itself speaks volumes.
No patch is going to make the story more engaging, and they can’t “fix” the loot system because it’d screw over the players they’re counting on to buy DLC until the end of time, or Destiny 2, whichever comes first. In short, Bungie made a series of mistakes that unintentionally caps off how fun and interesting their game is, and I can’t think of a worse accusation to level at a game that was supposed to be so fun, it’d take over your life.
worst is probably a bit of an overstatement. but keep cooking
As easy as it is to criticize this game and call it terrible – which it is in many respects – I’m still having more fun with it than any other game that’s come out this year. That either speaks to how excellent the gun mechanics and AI are or how terrible a year the video game industry has had.
I honestly see it improving exponentially over the next year. The fact that Bungie has already responded to some criticisms like the lack social aspects in the matchmaking system gives me hope that they’re working to improve other things as well. I hope we’ll see a massive turnaround in the same way Diablo 3 was improved.
“That either speaks to how excellent the gun mechanics and AI are or how terrible a year the video game industry has had.”
“Both” seems a credible statement here. I’m not knocking the basics, it’s basically Halo with some tuning. But the overall game is just painful.
I had a pretty long argument with a friend of mine about writing this, and we both agreed it’s been a shockingly mediocre year for games. But I feel the difference between this and something like, say, Watch Dogs is a matter of substance. I never stopped having fun with Watch Dogs until I was done with it, but that wasn’t the case with Destiny.
@Dan, agreed. Towards the end of the campaign mode the game just felt like a slog. 80% of the game can be described as thus: “Dinklebot looks at a thing while you must kill waves of enemies.” Gets old real quick.
The only new title I’ve brought this year was GTA5, because all the hype surrounding other releases this year ended up with massive backlash from the fans afterwards for being a let down. Seems like a dry year for decent gaming, at least as far as mainstream console releases go.
I’m looking forward to finally sorting my PC build over the next 3/4 months and discovering the wonders of Steam…
Destiny is my pick for biggest disappointment of the year. Yes, this game is even a bigger disappointment than Watch_Dogs. At least Watch_Dogs, while quite flawed and saddled with one of the worst protagonists in recent times, does some pretty cool and innovative things (the asymmetrical multiplayer and the ability to tackle many of the missions in various wildly different ways stand out to me), plus it’s ultimately a fun experience throughout, even if it;s nowhere near as revolutionary as it was hyped to be. Destiny is a ruthlessly tedious game. The only even remotely fun part of the campaign is getting up to lev 20, but much of that fun is dulled by the horrendous level design and mind-bogglingly poor design decisions (start in the same place in a world every single time, really?). One could maybe put up with it if there was a cool story to keep you going but what LITTLE (I cannot emphasize the word “little” enough here) story there is makes no sense and explains pretty much nothing. Characters appear and disappear without so much as batting an eye and we’re supposed to care about theM? And then you get to level 20 and the game goes from disappointing to agonizing. The comparisons to Borderlands are a severe injustice to Borderlands. Comparing Borderlands’ loot system with Destiny’s loot system is like comparing a $50 porterhouse steak to a frozen hockey puck of the lowerst grade beef you can find.
Destiny’s one saving grace is its PvP which is admittedly pretty good.
Yeah, if there’s a game WORSE at explaining itself, I haven’t found one. I had to look up on some dude’s blog how factions work, and it took me a solid minute looking at a greyed out loot screen to realize “OH, I’m supposed to buy those useless armbands.”
People keep complaining about the story, which true, is really bad. But this is a video game we’re talking about, a medium where one of its most iconic characters is a guy who eats mushrooms and proceeds to jump on turtles. If the game was better at diversifying its content or transitioning between zones we wouldn’t be complaining about the story. But since the game itself is so frustrating the bad story stands out that much more. That and forcing players to watch the same unskipable cutscene four times would invite ridicule for even the best of games.
@Chet_Jones – Apropos the story comparison, you’re comparing a game from 1985, when video games were still in their infancy, to a game from 2014. Video game stories from the 1980s regularly consisted of stuff along the lines of robot ninjas kidnapping the president’s daughter. Your point about the story being more of a sticking point because the gameplay is so tedious and frustrating is absolutely correct, though. So, basically we agree, I just wanted to throw that in there.
This is so typical nowadays. Why this shit gets a pass? Companies put an incomplete game, update it and patch it along the way to fix everything they forgot and players are suppose to be happy about it? So it’s cool to pay to be a beta tester?
And don’t get me started with this Early Access shit.
At least with Early Access you know up front that it’s an incomplete game, it;s advertised as such, it’s worse when you get an incomplete game masquerading as a full release.
I do agree with that, but again, why are we okay with this model? Maybe you pay an Early Access game that shows promise, see one or two updates and… that’s it, it nevers gets released and you end up with an alpha you PAID for. Of course it doesn’t always happens. But it happens.
But in the end I can understand that, because most are independent developers that don’t have a lot of money and in that way they may find some help to finish it. Who shouldn’t get an excuse is a company that hypes a game, spend a shitton of money in its development and releases an incomplete game (seriously, to know more of the game’s world you need to… check OUTSIDE of the game?) and then expect you to understand.
Early Access I’m OK with, because it’s, what, five bucks? I can’t get over Destiny having four maps. This game would have been awesome in 2006, but for crying out loud…
Exactly. You’re telling me you have millions of dollars, a AAA developer, a bigass company, tons of promotion, etc… and you release this? And expect people not to flip over?
Early Access games are typically more expensive than the final retail cost of the game to prevent people from buying it on a whim and then complaining about it.
No worries, Loot Cave 2.0 is go. [www.youtube.com]
I’m sure Activision and Bungie will nerf that too soon enough. And this is the saddest part of this game. F’n farming locations like this are the ‘saving grace’ of Destiny. This is what Destiny players are excited to find. This. A f’n farming location. Hey guys, we found a spot where you have a better chance of getting decent loot by killing the same mobs again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again… For hours on end! Woohoo! 500 million dollars at work!
Honestly, I’m not mad about the loot cave being nerfed, it’s the reasoning that they gave for it: you’re not playing the game the way we want you to so we’re going to put a stop to that (paraphrased from the patch notes).
The OTHER big nerf pissed me off more. They changed it so that the Queen’s gear you get from doing the big Queen’s Wrath event no longer converts to ascendant shards (because what else are you going to do with four of the same helmet). This nerf perfectly encapsulates the problems people have with the game’s loot system. Currently there is no reliable in game way of farming ascendant shards, you might get one off a public event, maybe one from a strike that takes twenty minutes to finish. Too bad you’re going to need like forty-five to fully upgrade your gear. Using normal ingame methods it could take months to acquire that many. Suddenly a decent, if limited method appears, they immediately take it away when guys who’ve spent the last two weeks at level 28 are suddenly starting to dig themselves out of this ridiculous hole.
This is on top of the Queen’s Wrath “event” being a total joke. No new content, just more bounties to grind out against the same maps and bosses. All to gain rep for a faction.
Seriously, screw this game. At this point I’m convinced that Bungie is actively seeking my contempt.
Part of the reason I wrote this was reading those patch notes and realizing I wanted to put my fist through the screen.
Bungie and Activision have such tunnel vision and are so dead set on force feeding piecemeal DLC to their customers to milk them for every available cent they have that they are actively going out of their way to destroy their own player base.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer when the best case scenario is for DLC to save the game you know things have gotten bad. DLC is supposed to extend a games life and enhance the experience through novelty (see Old World Blues for Fallout: New Vegas). DLC is NOT supposed to introduce core gameplay and story. Honestly, they should just do what Square Enix did with FF14 and start over.
I’m not a Destiny player – don’t enjoy shooters, so it’s not in my wheelhouse. That said, what is your alternative to DLC for the game? A monthly subscription model? Freemium? Cash-shop / microtransactions?
It’s an MMO. If your objection is that Bungie/Activision seem to want “to milk [their customers] for every available cent”… well, it’s a friggin’ MMO. Such things don’t exist without a model for ongoing income for the developer/publisher/company-running-the-servers.
@DJAnyReason “It’s an MMO” is not an excuse, especially since it’s not an MMO you pay a subscription for.
Wow. Just last week I said out loud to someone “the only reason I have to buy a PS4 right now is Destiny.” Now I don’t have any reasons. Thanks for the illuminating perspective. Now I can wait on the PS4 until Bloodborne in February and my wife can have a nicer Xmas gift.
And that, children, is how Dan Seitz saved Christmas. And they all lived happily ever after.
Yeah, Bloodborne looks amazing; really looking forward to it.
If Bloodborne is as good as Dark Souls 2 it will be the best game of the current generation.
Can’t wait for Bloodborne. In fact it is the only reason I went with the PS4 over the bone first. Most signs seem to be pointing towards shadow of mordor being a pretty standout title. Kinda surprised about that but really looking forward to firing that up next week.
I just bought an XBox One two weeks ago. I got Destiny instead of Titanfall. I regret that decision immensely.
Do people still play Titanfall? Legitimately curious, I’m not trying to be sarcastic.
Titanfall is boring too, so don’t feel bad.
I borrowed a friend’s copy of Titanfall. I finished the tutorial, then stopped playing. Apparently, there is no “campaign” mode. It’s all online matchmaking scenarios.
I believe, in the self-same patch that nerfs the loot cave, Bungie also fixed the rare/legendary engram issue, now guaranteeing a rare/legendary item respectively.
Nope, they just said they’re “looking into it” for a future update.
To piggyback on what @Chet_Jones said; they also didn’t give any info as to WHEN that issue would actually be fixed. My guess is sometime in April.
Just checked Bungie’s site, looks like they fix the engram issue in patch 1.02 which will go live sometime next week. Rare engrams will give rare or better equipment and legendary ones will give legendary or better items. Also, cash out any legendary engrams you may have, because when the patch goes live they’ll be demoted to rare status.
A part of me is glad that destiny is failing, maybe now game companies will realize how much gamers care about the plot of games. And maybe they will realize how overhyped and underwhelming multiplayer is in most games.
Eh, plot is secondary. I’d rather they learn not to try and stretch about four hours of content into dozens of hours of grinding and call it “replay value”. Especially when said content is uninteresting to begin with.
And Destiny is not failing. From what I understand Activision made their investment back. That’s part of the problem.
Failing is a stretch; it still moved something like $325 million in a weekend. Still, I think going forward they’ll need some work to sell people on part 2.
So many problems with this game. I initially rented it for PS3, then bought it, and was having a good time with it. Then I got to Mars and realized there would be no Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, etc. and capped at lv 20. The story ended without me giving one sh*t about it, and then I got this legendary bounty that required me to kill 10,000 guardians. I’ve never felt buyer’s remorse and grinder shame so suddenly and simultaneously like that. I traded this in at the earliest opportunity.
Seriously, f*ck this game.
Wish I could trade my copy in. I bought it digital.
Ouch.
Don’t worry, I’m sure they will release Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury as DLCs!
You know, separately, for 15$ each
Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury are mentioned in the Grimoire cards. They are likely coming in DLC. Which is fine in my book. Bungie has a great history of releasing DLC pretty regularly.
I have some problems with the game, but definitely not nearly enough to label it the worst game of the year. Maybe most disappointing game of the year, but I think that is more of a product of the hype leading up to its release.
I think what bothers me is that it has problems that have already been solved. I find that infuriating, personally.
Destiny, an overly repetitive crushing let down, especially when you consider the talent involved in its development??….Sure, most definitely.
Destiny, literally the worst game released this year??…. Don’t be a silly cunt. :/
Yeah, let’s cut to the core of it. That’s a click-bait title, through and through.
I feel vindicated for buying Garden Warfare instead. No, I am not five.
I know I’m in the wrong comments section, but I’m starting to feel like it’s a great time to be a late adapter. It seems like every game that comes out now is regarded as underwhelming, and industry reliance on DLC as a cash squeeze is unbelievable.
I was always current gen, and in tune with the release schedule back in the day. But two kids and a full time job have killed my free time. Also made me really love Games With Gold. I’ll get a new system in 4 years or so, but for now I’m happier than a pig in shit, playing 3 and 4 year old games that I got for free. Crackdown was pretty awesome, you guys. I just finished it.
Crackdown was fucking amazing. The sequel sucked, just to give you a warning. Im really excited for crackdown 3
If you haven’t already got it, play the campaign for Call of Duty 4. The series is oft bemoaned for the mouth breaking fuckwits that populate multiplayer (particularly the latest iterations), but that game has an engrossing campaign with a few genuine emotional scenes. The emotion is a natural progression rather than the bullshit they pulled in MW2, but play the campaign, watch the cut scenes, have fun and report back!
COD 4. Modern Warfare is truly well done. Campaign is stellar. Luckily the first one I played. and sadly all others were kinda downhill.
fuck i didnt even know about the loot cave. Shit. I wouldnt say its the worst (I REALLY enjoy the PvP) but in terms of bait and switch it is. I was expecting Halo style multi and borderlands style single player. The ‘campaign’ is a complete joke. There is no rhyme or reason on getting things, they are randomly doled out to you in multiplayer. No story, and the games currency system is a joke and afterthought. And can we please talk about ships? They literally have no purpose to the game whatsoever. What would motivate anyone to get a different ship in the game? To see a different ship in the loading screen ? rediculous
Eh, the loot cave was overrated. The best use I found for it was to get all my gear up to level twenty rare stuff, made it easier to grind higher level strikes until I hit the Vanguard mark cap for the week. Really the best way to get legendary gear is to buy it from a faction. As for exotics… either buy them from Xur or consistently have a .08 kill/death ratio in the Crucible :P.
So borderlands has to save the market this year is what I’m hearing?
unless Rockstar releases heists for GTAV on ps4
Here’s hoping. I was so sickened by Destiny not being released on the PC that I went back to Borderlands 2. I’m now as hopelessly hooked on it as I was the first time around when I sank 500+ hours into it. The fact that destiny has turned out to be a damp squib and BL: The pre-sequel is on the way is just icing.
I already traded it in. I thought the level design was TERRIBLE for something trying to mask itself as an MMO and thought the gameplay was pretty mediocre at best.
If I despise Borderlands I might like Destiny…
Dan speaking truthfully, I saw the title, guessed it was you who wrote it and was about ready to dissect what you had written in some weird form of keyboard rage boner. However, even though I haven’t played the game (only watched my brother play it) I have to admit almost eveythjng you wrote made perfect sense. The first thing that caught my eye was that you couldn’t loot corpses!!! I mean I’m sure the game will be fun to play and probably addicting, heck it might even be the best game of the year it terms of quality. Nevertheless I think because it promised so much more (dreams of surfing the galaxies, conquering new worlds and killing waves of aliens) and to find that you have to pay $60 dollars to unlock Chicago, heart breaking. Good write up, it’s such a shame that DLC and generic multiplayer have wiped out the freedom of what could have been one of the best games ever made.
To be fair, corpses drop ammo on the regular. Playing through the shooty parts is fun until you hit level 20, and then it promptly becomes pointless.
So its a shooter Diablo 3?
No, that’s Borderlands. This is a shooter Hellgate or something.
You must not have actually spent time at the Loot Cave, cause it wasn’t nearly as profitable as you’ve made it out to be. In fact, I spent about 4 hours there over the course of about a week. Probably got around a couple hundred engrams, and the breakdown was basically- and these are estimations- 140 Greens, 60 Blues, 0 Purples (yes, I am over Level 20), and only 2 engrams that I ended up keeping as upgrades… only one of which was armor that increased my Light Level. The real value in the Loot Cave was in taking those 50 engrams to the Cryptarch to level up the ranking with him, which THEN netted a couple Purples from the Postmaster (one of which ended up a Blue, and yes, that is incredibly frustrating).
But this whole article was both entirely too late (by several days, and now entirely jumped the gun. Weird, right? From Bungie’s 1.0.2 Patch Preview Notes, posted this afternoon:
“The 1.0.2 patch will go live next week, and includes several changes to the Cryptarch and Engram experience. These changes guarantee that Engrams will always decode into items at or above the quality of an engram.
Only Engrams that drop after 1.0.2 are subject to this change.
Cryptarch Changes
Cayde-6 took the Cryptarch aside and showed him a sack of doorknobs. He decoded that mystery pretty quickly.
Legendary Engrams will always produce Legendary or better quality items, including Materials or Exotics
Rare Engrams will always produce Rare or better quality items
Rare engrams will have an increased chance to produce Legendary quality items
Activity Changes
Daily Heroics, Weekly Heroics, and Vanguard: Tiger Playlist activities will include Rare and Legendary Engrams in addition to their existing rewards
Item Changes
Ascendant materials have been promoted to Legendary to closer associate them with the gear they are used to upgrade
Legendary Engram items that exist in your inventory will be demoted to Rare quality when the patch goes live, so decode them while you can. But let’s be honest–even if you don’t, we all know they were blues already…”
So they fixed the dumb engram system, and made them more likely to pop up in several different activities.
“they can’t “fix” the loot system because it’d screw over the players they’re counting on to buy DLC until the end of time, or Destiny 2, whichever comes first. In short, Bungie made a series of mistakes that unintentionally caps off how fun and interesting their game is, and I can’t think of a worse accusation to level at a game that was supposed to be so fun, it’d take over your life.”
Wrong, and you clearly don’t have as much faith in Bungie as they have rightly earned over the last decade plus. Sure, there’s problems with the lackadaisical story, which isn’t something they can fix at this point. Everything else, though, is certainly able to be fixed, and knowing how closely Bungie keeps its ears to the ground and seriously considers feedback, it will be.
One, loot caves have a better drop rate than actually playing the game.
Two, even if they do implement the fixes they claim they will, and those fixes do work, it’s not going to solve the fundamental problem of tying your leveling to currency systems that were blatantly designed to be fueled by microtransactions before somebody realized “Crap, that will never work.”
Here’s the thing… Everyone wants to be maxed out for some reason, three weeks into the lifespan of a game that is not meant to be “finished” that early. It’s an MMO. You’re not supposed to be spamming the system this early. The system IS broken, but rare and legendary gear should by definition be… rare.
I’m perfectly fine with them nerfing the loot cave, especially since the drops there were pretty suspect to begin with because of the broken engram system. Spending an hour there and cheering when a purple drops only for it to decrypt into green garbage is annoying. The only fun aspect to the loot cave was the enemy horde that would descend on the area every half hour or so.
If Bungie really does fix the engram system so that a purple really drops a purple, a blue is a blue, etc. I won’t have many complaints.
And all things considered, if you’re commenting on this article, odds are you have sunk dozens of hours into the game already and will likely sink plenty more in. The game has problems, most definitely. But the good outweighs the bad, if you’re still playing. I play for an hour or two every day. Still. I’m a level 27 hunter, and have enjoyed the hunt for legendary loot, and building rep with the various factions and the Queen. It’s somewhat of a slog, but when the basic gameplay is as polished as it is, I don’t really care. I certainly feel like I get more out of my gametime than I do out of somethingg like the latest Call of Duty mappack …err… game, every year.