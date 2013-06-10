New ‘Call Of Duty: Ghosts’ Footage Shows Off Call Of Duty Dog

We got two clips of gameplay footage from the pre-E3 (prE3?) press conference about Call Of Duty: Ghosts. The first is basically the underwater fight scenes from Thunderball, and the second just reaffirms that Riley, The Call of Duty Dog, is going to steal the game.

There was a full thirty-minute video with little of interest for those not obsessed with the seriesLet’s get the clip that doesn’t feature dog takedowns out of the way first. Here we’ve got two meatheads swimming. If you want to see something that isn’t a tech demo, there’s a shot fired about two minutes in. Otherwise, that’s it for actual gameplay, unless you count the controllable torpedo cutscene:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Honestly, we wish that they had forced this sequence to involve, say, just a harpoon gun and a knife. True, there are plenty of real underwater firearms, and there’s no reason not to use them, but it makes the game feel far more scripted and stiff than many Call of Duty games.

The far more interesting part of the game featured Riley, better known as Call Of Duty Dog and honestly, controlling this dog looks far more exciting and engaging than everything else we’ve seen about the game:

Awwww, does he have to rip people’s throats out? He’s so cute! Can’t you just give the dog a gun? Or maybe a robot friend strapped to his back? Can’t this entire game be Call Of Duty: Homeward Bound, where Riley is just looking for his God-fearing patriotic family? Activision, you are aware this game will be immediately modded so that you can play solely as Riley, right?

Beyond that, the only thing of interest here is that, as you may have guessed, San Diego does not generally have enormous canyons with churches hanging off of them, so it looks like California finally got The Big One in this new series. OK, back to fawning over the dog. Who’s the cutest killing machine? Yes you are!