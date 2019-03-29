Dogs and postal service employees, delivery people, and so on and so forth, have been deemed natural enemies over the course of modern human history. But it doesn’t have to be this way! Take Jay Hardesty, for example. Hardesty, 30, is a UPS driver for the Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods of New Orleans, and he has built a steady social media following thanks to the adorable snaps he takes with the doggos he meets along his route, which he encourages his followers to hashtag #pupsofjay.

Hardesty’s mission, as one might call it, went viral this week after a chance encounter with NOLA resident and New York Times best-selling author Jami Attenberg, who tweeted the hashtag to her 23,000 and some followers. “I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood,” she wrote.