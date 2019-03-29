A New Orleans UPS Driver Posts Instagram Photos With Dogs On His Route, And It’s Freakin’ Adorable

03.29.19 5 mins ago

Dogs and postal service employees, delivery people, and so on and so forth, have been deemed natural enemies over the course of modern human history. But it doesn’t have to be this way! Take Jay Hardesty, for example. Hardesty, 30, is a UPS driver for the Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods of New Orleans, and he has built a steady social media following thanks to the adorable snaps he takes with the doggos he meets along his route, which he encourages his followers to hashtag #pupsofjay.

Hardesty’s mission, as one might call it, went viral this week after a chance encounter with NOLA resident and New York Times best-selling author Jami Attenberg, who tweeted the hashtag to her 23,000 and some followers. “I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood,” she wrote.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs#Instagram
TAGSDogsinstagramnew orleans
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 49 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP