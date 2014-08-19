New York Post: ‘Hey Ladies, Catcalls Are Flattering! Deal With It.’

To give a female perspective on catcalling, I personally tend to regard it anywhere from slight irritation to eye-rolling amusement. But I also don’t have to deal with it on a regular basis, and for women who work in downtown areas of major cities — I can absolutely understand how the constant harassment and whistles can be upsetting and degrading.
Which is why I couldn’t believe that this New York Post article, “Hey, ladies — catcalls are flattering! Deal with it” — written by an actual woman — wasn’t some kind of Onion-level satire.
But it’s not. It’s 100% real. Here are some choice excerpts:
It’s the time of year when I can parade around in a skimpy dress with strategic cutouts that would make my mom wince.
And when I know I’m looking good, I brazenly walk past a construction site, anticipating that whistle and “Hey, mama!” catcall. Works every time — my ego and I can’t fit through the door!
Oh, and you bet you sweet ass (pun intended) she’s going to play the feminism card:
Isn’t feminism all about self-empowerment, anyway — or am I just lifting from an impassioned speech by a college porn star named Belle Knox?
Besides, hard hats need something to look at while they’re on their lunch break. I can be that objectified sex thing for them! What’s so wrong about a “You are sexy!” comment from any observant man?
Or, you know, women just got raped a ton back then:
I imagine the catcall stretches back to ancient construction times, when the Israelites were building the pyramids, with scores of single Jewish women hiking up their loincloths, hoping for a little attention.
Although the article is written in the trolliest, most unintelligent way, I will concede that she does make one overall point here: Some women do, in fact, enjoy catcalling and there’s nothing wrong with that. Women with daddy issues are allowed to have opinions too, so who are we to take that from them?
” I can be that objectified sex thing for them!” = I can be an object, hooray!
SHE A DUMB
I am reminded of a time when a woman told me that comic books couldn’t be sexist and objectifying since *she* was a woman and didn’t find them so. I could only stare and say “okay…”
Because what do you say to things like this???
Because how she looks matters…. We all know the majority of guys don’t really care about what a woman looks like to catcall her. They do it to bug her, get under her skin, pass time, etc. And what she looks like has no bearing on the stupidity of the article.
I had a particularly creepy cat call incident recently. I was walking down the street, a guy in a car slowed down, almost stopping, to shout something at me. Luckily, it was pretty busy street in a major city, so he couldn’t stop for long.
Headphones and sunglasses sometimes help. You can be blissfully unaware or pretend to be.
That is creepy and those are the scary kind that make you look for an out… I doubt any man would find themselves fearful in that situation.
@NotTheOne That usually helps, but I’ve had dudes signal me to try to get me to take off my headphones so they can creep on me, or wave in front of my sunglasses to try to get my attention :(
End woman-on-woman misogyny,
I gotta feel for women who want to get cat-called and like the idea of a guy in a bar aggressively taking her, but I don’t feel for them enough to shrug at the victimization of the majority of women as “collateral damage”.
People are allowed to have these kinds of self-defeating conservative opinions, but they really shouldn’t try to persuade anyone that they should feel the same way. But of course the article is surely getting a lot of clicks, shares, and comments, so I guess it’s all fair.
Does this kind of thing actually happen in real life? Guys are the worst.
Waiting for the Onion artilce on this:
“Woman sues construction company for not making cat calls at her. Claims she looked fabulous.”
Sorry honey… but if you need to walk past construction sites to get your ego up, you’re not as empowered as you think. I roll my eyes at most catcalls because honestly – they are stupid. There are times where they get offensive and trust me -honking of horns, yelling things, etc. aren’t going to get you anywhere with the ladies. This woman is just plain insecure. I don’t need catcalls to boost my ego.
I believe this falls under the “we need ad clicks so write an article that will get gullible people from both sides to share. And share their opinions type article.”
This is obviously satire. How could the writer of this article not realize that?