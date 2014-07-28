This Is Probably The Most ‘Shocking’ Image You’ll See On The News All Year

There is nothing funny about the Sydney teen who fell from a hotel balcony in a New Zealand ski resort and died. So it’s especially odd that no one in the Channel 9 graphics department bothered to look up the hand gesture the deceased and his friends are doing in the photo that was used on the air.

In case you’re 90 years old (or think “one in the pink” rhymes with “two in the rink”):

Urban Dictionary should be consulted before every news story.

Via BuzzFeed

