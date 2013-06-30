ICYMI: The Starting Dates For All NFL Training Camps

06.30.13

Especially during a non-Olympic year, fans from coast to coast now find ourselves in the always uncomfortable gap on the sports calendar. Basketball (and hockey) just ended and the only “major” sport in play in baseball. This is great if the game known as “America’s past time” tickles your fancy. But fear not my fellow pigskin lovers, our wait is nearly over.

Last week, the NFL released the dates all 32 teams return to work full-time in preparation for the upcoming season. Find out when your squad opens training camp below.

Arizona Cardinals: As early as July 26

Atlanta Falcons: July 25

Baltimore Ravens: July 25

Buffalo Bills: July 28

Carolina Panthers: July 25

Chicago Bears: July 25

Cincinnati Bengals: July 25

Cleveland Browns: July 25

Dallas Cowboys: July 21

Denver Broncos: July 26

Detroit Lions: July 23

Green Bay Packers: July 26

Houston Texans: July 26

Indianapolis Colts: July 28

Jacksonville Jaguars: July 26

Kansas City Chiefs: July 26

Miami Dolphins: July 29

Minnesota Vikings: July 26

New England Patriots: July 26

New Orleans Saints: As early as July 26

New York Jets: July 25

New York Giants: July 27

Oakland Raiders: July 25

Philadelphia Eagles: July 26

Pittsburgh Steelers: July 27

San Diego Chargers: July 25

San Francisco 49ers: As early as July 25

Seattle Seahawks: July 26

St. Louis Rams: July 25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: As early as July 25

Tennessee Titans: July 25

Washington Redskins: July 25

**Sets reminder in phone to begin taking blood pressure medicine on July 21**

In all seriousness, though, I miss the hell out of football. Already having my Saturday through Monday nights already planned for me is all types of convenient and proof that Jesus, in fact, loves me.

