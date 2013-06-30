ICYMI: The Starting Dates For All NFL Training Camps

Especially during a non-Olympic year, fans from coast to coast now find ourselves in the always uncomfortable gap on the sports calendar. Basketball (and hockey) just ended and the only “major” sport in play in baseball. This is great if the game known as “America’s past time” tickles your fancy. But fear not my fellow pigskin lovers, our wait is nearly over.
Last week, the NFL released the dates all 32 teams return to work full-time in preparation for the upcoming season. Find out when your squad opens training camp below.
Arizona Cardinals: As early as July 26
Atlanta Falcons: July 25
Baltimore Ravens: July 25
Buffalo Bills: July 28
Carolina Panthers: July 25
Chicago Bears: July 25
Cincinnati Bengals: July 25
Cleveland Browns: July 25
Dallas Cowboys: July 21
Denver Broncos: July 26
Detroit Lions: July 23
Green Bay Packers: July 26
Houston Texans: July 26
Indianapolis Colts: July 28
Jacksonville Jaguars: July 26
Kansas City Chiefs: July 26
Miami Dolphins: July 29
Minnesota Vikings: July 26
New England Patriots: July 26
New Orleans Saints: As early as July 26
New York Jets: July 25
New York Giants: July 27
Oakland Raiders: July 25
Philadelphia Eagles: July 26
Pittsburgh Steelers: July 27
San Diego Chargers: July 25
San Francisco 49ers: As early as July 25
Seattle Seahawks: July 26
St. Louis Rams: July 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: As early as July 25
Tennessee Titans: July 25
Washington Redskins: July 25
**Sets reminder in phone to begin taking blood pressure medicine on July 21**
In all seriousness, though, I miss the hell out of football. Already having my Saturday through Monday nights already planned for me is all types of convenient and proof that Jesus, in fact, loves me.
can’t WAIT! LET’S GO LIONS!!!!!!
Lets go killa cam and the panthers
*begins listing best players and scouting list for fantasy football
good, I wasn’t the only one thinking “is it too early for some mock drafts in fantasy football?”
Nah never that. If your in a good money league the most important times of year are the first 5 days of free agency, the draft, and training camp
Football started to get boring to me about 2 seasons ago. I hope there is something this year that draws my attention
You’re crazy then. We’re in a golden age for QB play, not to mention how many great WRs and TEs there are, and AP is one of the greatest RBs of all time.
I’m all for AP. And I’m a 9’ers fan so I should be interested but I don’t know. the sport itself just bores me now
watching AP last year was some of the best stuff i’ve ever seen in my life. dont even get me started on the fantasy implications smh.
Yeah AP is the only thing keeping my attention. Especially when he says he’s gonna go beast this season, I’ll def be watching that
Word we’re in a football age where monsters like AD and Megatron go bump in the night.