Comedian Nick Swardson had a disastrous set in Colorado earlier this week that ended with him being pulled off stage as the venue offered full refunds to everyone in attendance. But don’t worry, he has a good explanation for everything: He was super wasted on booze and edibles. Well, alright then.

According to TMZ, Swardson didn’t make it far into his set before things immediately went south. Realizing he was completely out of it, the crowd started yelling at Swardson, prompting him to yell right back. Despite attempting to salvage the show, the crowd made it clear that they wanted him off the stage and the venue obliged by cutting his mic and the spotlight. The comedian eventually sauntered off stage as staff escorted him out. The whole thing reportedly happened in less than 20 minutes.

The next morning, Swardson addressed the situation on Twitter and promised to make it up to his fans in the area.

“Just casually woke up on TMZ. Travel tip: don’t drink and take edibles in high altitude,” Swardson tweeted. “F*cking brain diarrhea. I’ll make it up to you Beaver Creek!”

You can see two videos taken inside the show below where Swardson is asked what he smoked before getting onstage and literally being told by the audience that they don’t even want to see the rest of his set:

“We apologize for the negative experience you may have had at this evening’s performance with Nick Swardson,” the Vilar Performing Art Center said in a statement to ticket-holders via TMZ. “Unfortunately, this show did not meet the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s standards as a world-class presenter of the performing arts. Therefore, all tickets will be refunded to the original payment method. Please accept our sincere apologies, and be in touch if there is anything we can do to further assist you.”

(Via TMZ, Entertainment Weekly)