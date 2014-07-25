Nicki Minaj Rated The Butts Of Various Female Models On Instagram

Getty Image

So Nicki Minaj has a new song coming out soon. It’s called “Anaconda,” and with a title like that and a cover like this, I’m sure it’s about as settle as Katy Perry’s “Peacock.” The second the art was released, the Internet had a field day with it, which lead to this masterpiece:

That comes from Nicki’s Instagram, where she commented, “Doing the most. Who did this??? Google my ass. Only time u on the net is when u #GoogleMyAss. Memba that line? What song?” Uh, sure. Anyway, Minaj also ranked the butts of Sports Illustrated models, because she’s Tina Belcher.

Never let it be said that we don’t know what Nicki Minaj thinks of Chrissy Teigen’s behind.

Via Pajiba