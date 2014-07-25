Nicki Minaj Rated The Butts Of Various Female Models On Instagram

So Nicki Minaj has a new song coming out soon. It’s called “Anaconda,” and with a title like that and a cover like this, I’m sure it’s about as settle as Katy Perry’s “Peacock.” The second the art was released, the Internet had a field day with it, which lead to this masterpiece:
That comes from Nicki’s Instagram, where she commented, “Doing the most. Who did this??? Google my ass. Only time u on the net is when u #GoogleMyAss. Memba that line? What song?” Uh, sure. Anyway, Minaj also ranked the butts of Sports Illustrated models, because she’s Tina Belcher.
Never let it be said that we don’t know what Nicki Minaj thinks of Chrissy Teigen’s behind.
Why is Nina Agdal angelic in the cover photo, but acceptable in the last one?
I don’t know the context she was doing this in, but it seems to me she’s not ranking them but pointing out a double standard. Her butt is big (and she’s black) so the reaction to her picture in a thong is much more disparaging than the reaction these white models get. I think that’s what her “angelic” and “acceptable” comments mean. I’m sure her picture got it’s fair share of positive response, but I think she also got a lot of flack for being lewd and in-your-face that small white women don’t get.
I think you’re over-analyzing this. She’s ranking asses not making remarks about society’s double standards.
@Flocka I analyzed it but I don’t think I OVER analyzed it. And I think I’m right about this now that I actually looked in to it a bit more. Why else would she say this about her own photo? [instagram.com]
@Flocka Sorry, link to her instagram didn’t work. On her own butt photo she wrote “UNACCEPTABLE.”
Bet you’re right.
Huh, it would appear beatrix is right, as the cover art for Anaconda has drawn some criticism. So the word “acceptable” isn’t a ranking, it’s her talking about what’s “acceptable” to show. Except the first one, that sounds like ranking
[www.etonline.com]
Beatrix is absolutely correct, she was commenting on the double standard of the depiction of white and black women. Mr. Kurp’s omission of her own photo that made that point clear is a glaring oversight.
Nicki Minaj: Moral center of asses. Seems appropriate somehow.
Kate Upton’s ass is acceptable? She literally has no ass.
Is Kate the one at the bottom? If so I agree with you.