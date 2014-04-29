Nintendo Forgoes An E3 Press Conference Again, Brings ‘Smash Bros.’ To Best Buy

Last year Nintendo made news by forgoing the usual E3 press conference in favor of a Nintendo Direct. Considering the less-than-stellar year Nintendo had following E3 2013, many expected/hoped Nintendo would go the traditional route again this year, but nope, it looks like the Nintendo E3 press briefing may be a permanent thing of the past.
Nintendo will be doing another Nintendo Direct this year, except they’re not calling it a Nintendo Direct — it’s a Nintendo Digital Event. Same idea though! A produced streaming show as opposed to a live press conference.
They’ll also be hosting and broadcasting a 16-player Super Smash Bros. Wii U tournament, which is a pretty big about-face for a company that once tried to get Smash Bros. pulled from Evo. You’ll also be able to head to Best Buy and test out the new 3DS and Wii U Smash Bros. games for yourself.
Nintendo announced all these plans via a surprisingly amusing video courtesy of the guys at Mega64…
Why can’t Nintendo’s TV ads have that much personality?
Oh, and here’s one more bit of wild speculation. Somebody was poking around the source code for Nintendo’s E3 site, and found mention of a “new Nintendo system”. This chunk of code has since been removed.
Hmmm! E3 season is just a month away folks!
Great, awesome, why the hell did I buy a WiiU
That new system, if it exists, might just be, like, a stationary bike or something, so don’t get too annoyed just yet.
Why doesn’t Nintendo just make a new system with ps4 graphics and processing power ? A high rez Mario Cart and Zelda would just take my money. Stop the kiddy shit.
I just keep wondering why Nintendo doesn’t open up the Nintendo shop more on the WiiU. There’s barely -anything- on that thing. I’m entirely positive that if I revert to Wii mode, and use the Wii Nintendo Shop, there’s more games there. Why have your previous system open to a greater games library than your new system? You ported once, why not port again?
Nintendo is just making terrible, terrible decisions lately, and it really hurts to watch.
(Nintendo….hurts to watch……get it? History joke!)
They need an account system. If you buy something in the 3DS Virtual Console, then you can play it too on your Wii, Wii U, whatever. Why would you spend money on something that can disappear on a SD card accident?
Right, the question isn’t having an account, I have an account. My point is, the Wii Shop has a dozen times more games available, titles like Super Mario RPG and Donkey Kong Country. The WiiU Shop, the best game on there is like….Earthbound. (Which admittedly is nice, but in no way makes up for the 100s of other games left out)
If Nintendo really think Super Smash Bros. will save the Wii U… oh boy, it’s gonna be so funny. But seriously, doubt things would change. At this point, saying they’re working on a new system would be accepting the Wii U was a big mistake. Nintendo never does that. They still think the Virtual Boy was just badly handled.
I’m guessing their “new system” was the “quality of life” platform Iwata talked about a while back. That or something on the handheld side (the 3DS is over three years old — the timing wouldn’t be too off for that).
Probably a handheld, but they already announced the 2DS. Would it be too soon for a 3DS follow up also? I don’t know. I’m going for the “quality of life” device. Thanks for reminding me that.
I just cut a show for someone where Mega64 were guest, they’re some entertaining guys