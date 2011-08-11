Noel Gallagher Fookin' Trashes Foo Fighters, Radiohead & Green Day

Noel Gallagher is an as$hole. This much is abundantly clear. But he, along with his Oasis bandmate/brother Liam Gallagher, are unabashed about it, and you have to respect that, I think. At the risk of overusing the Honey Badger analogy, Noel Gallagher is the Honey Badger of the rock world. He doesn’t give a f*ck.

So it was sort of refreshing to read the new Rolling Stone piece on him and his solo project, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, in which he just drops a big, smelly deuce all over everything and everyone, particularly other rock bands — bands whose fan bases Gallagher feels would better served if they incorporated more Oasis songs into their performances.

“I’ve always thought most bands should play Oasis songs, anyway. The Foo Fighters should definitely do a couple. Green Day could do even more than one or two. Radiohead? I mean, let’s face it. It’d be a better night out.”

Ha! Dude doesn’t mince words, does he? He was also brutally honest in discussing his fans, people he wants to keep far away — which he says is one of the reasons he only likes to perform stadium shows.

Many people – including this reporter – have unsuccessfully tried to convince Gallagher that it’ll be a nice change of pace to play smaller venues where he can actually see the faces of the audience. “No, f*ck off,” he says. “No, I don’t want to see anybody’s face. I don’t want anybody to f*cking talk to me between the songs. I don’t want to f*cking sign anything for anybody. I’m used to people being a mile away. That suits me. It’s more nerve-wracking playing in front of people who are two feet away from me.”

I kind of want Noel Gallagher to come to my house and just insult me relentlessly. It’d be like I was being roasted. Yeah, that’d be kinda cool.

(Gifs via F*ck Yeah Noel Gallagher)