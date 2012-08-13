20 Greatest Non-Sporting Moments Of The 2012 London Olympics Immortalized In GIF Form

#Olympics #GIFs
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.13.12 9 Comments

Sure, sure, people swam, ran, dove, hurdled, and generally performed athletic feats that us common people can’t even dream about attempting, but the 2012 London Olympics was about more than that. It was about unimpressed queens. Corgis. Guys in kilts playing the saxophone. Crip walk dances. Kate Middleton. Did I mention the corgis? Here are the 20 most memorable non-sporting moments — meaning, an athlete can be featured, but they can’t be in the middle of their respective sport — from the Summer Olympics, in GIF form.
And remember, even if you’re a regular McKayla Maroney, always look on the bright side of life.


The original “unimpressed” meme. ( )

( )

Always a third wheel, never the bride. ( )

Settle down, fellas. ( )

In 30 years, we won’t remember Ryan Lochte, but we’ll never forget McKayla Maroney. ( )

( )

Haha, it’s funny because Michael Phelps’s mom was excited. ( )

Speaks for itself, and it’s saying, “Heyyy.” ( )

Sex has been ruined for me since seeing this commercial. ( )

( )

( )

( )

(Via)

( )

( )

( )

( )

Boris Johnson could have flawlessly blended into the dancing section earlier. ( )

Oh, Becks. ( )

I’ll miss you most of all, Vin Diesel. ( )

