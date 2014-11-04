This North Carolina Man Is Using The Hell Out Of His Olive Garden Pasta Pass

There is no shame in Alan Martin’s game. There’s not even a hint of irony. With five days remaining in Olive Garden’s infamous Never Ending Pasta Pass campaign, Martin proudly boasts that he has gotten his money’s worth and then some. The Burlington, North Carolina resident was the focus of this story by his local Fox affiliate, and we got a VIP seat at Martin’s table as he settled in for a meal that he claims put him over the $1,510 mark in Olive Garden meals during this promotion.
Unlike Vino, the “blogger” who claimed he was going to eat at Olive Garden every day, despite the fact that there was just something too cute and convenient about his routine, Martin just loves Olive Garden, and the Pasta Pass was created for a guy like him. His goal from the start was to eat at his local Olive Garden two times a day until the promotion ends on Nov. 9, because he “would love to be the person that ate the most of the 1,000 people.” Say what you want about the man’s goals, but treating everything like a competition is how the world’s most successful people have built their empires.
If he doesn’t drop dead of heart failure on November 9th, he’s a legend.
His poops must be the stuff of legends.
My alma mater is right next to Burlington. Aside from the university, there’s not mch going on. So I guess he has to do something with his time.
Elon?
Yeah, I spent a month there one weekend.
Burlginton is Elon and….that’s about it.
Yuuuuup, Elon. Great university, not so great surrounding area.
I mean, we didn’t even have a Target for my first two years there.
Ms Boots- I’m sure YOU were the target every day there.
God, I’m glad you didn’t mean Duke.
I went to Western Carolina.
yeah here in burlington not much around, greensboro, meh, Raleigh its okay…. but we got mountains and ocean 3 hours from each other. this man is a treasure.
This video seems like a prequel for the Gluttony victim in “Se7en”
Did he look like Mario beforehand or is this a side effect of committing pastacide?
Here’s the thing….you still have to tip, and pay for your drink right?
So unless he’s doing the asshole Christian thing where he leaves prayer cards or whatever….he’s still gotta be paying at least $5 per meal.
That coupled with the $100 initial investment means he’s actually spent a good $600 or more.
If your meal is worth $10, you’re not going to tip $5.
Still $600 for 98 meals = $6.12 a meal for a full meal with wait service. Sounds like it would be a great meal to me if it didn’t involve eating Olive Garden food.
You’re paying $2 for a drink, and that’d be a $12 total bill + tax would bring it up to close to $13.
So yes, going to Olive Garden for the $10 pasta + drink, tax and tip would bring it up to $15 or more.
And you also have to assume he’s not pissing off the wait staff since he goes there every day.
Otherwise he’d be eating a lot of spitters and snotrockets….which is also fine with me.
He doesn’t have to pay for his drink if he’s getting a Pepsi product, because that comes with the pasta pass.
The way the reporter asks “why?” at 1:06 should win her the Pulitzer Prize alone.
This guy is a moron and makes the rest of us Americans look like fat idiots (though I suppose we did before this, but still).
Kevin Smith is gona make a movie where he wins a McRib pass!!! It’s like a Golden Ticket with heart disease!
this is happening in my backyard. i have to witness this.