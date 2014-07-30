Nothing Is Funnier Than This Dad’s Reaction To Dueling Motion Sensor Trashcans

Presented with very little commentary, here is the description from this Instagram video:
Day 1: Father discovers bins with sensors that trigger when he walks by, laughs every time.
Day 2: Dad begins greeting bins as if they were loyal, eager dogs.
Day 3: Dad creates infinitely triggering bin cycle, laughs ass off.
The result:
If everyone could find even a fraction of the happiness that this dude’s dad gets from his motion sensor trashcans, I believe in my heart that war would cease to exist, global warming would reverse itself, the Kardashians would disappear and the world would overall be a better place. #HERO
(Via Reddit)
Global warming is straight up unkle-fucking us in Asheville, NC. We have had almost no summer for two years now.
There’s your problem…Asheville is the only city in the South that believes in global warming, so move somewhere else and you’ll be okey-dokey.
I considered that, but other towns don’t have a living wage, so how will I afford booze?
And THIS is a prime example of what it’s like getting older. I’m in my 40s now and I take far more joy from the stupid little absurd things in life.