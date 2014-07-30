Nothing Is Funnier Than This Dad’s Reaction To Dueling Motion Sensor Trashcans

07.30.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Presented with very little commentary, here is the description from this Instagram video:

Day 1: Father discovers bins with sensors that trigger when he walks by, laughs every time.

Day 2: Dad begins greeting bins as if they were loyal, eager dogs.

Day 3: Dad creates infinitely triggering bin cycle, laughs ass off.

The result:

If everyone could find even a fraction of the happiness that this dude’s dad gets from his motion sensor trashcans, I believe in my heart that war would cease to exist, global warming would reverse itself, the Kardashians would disappear and the world would overall be a better place. #HERO

(Via Reddit)

