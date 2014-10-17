Now Everyone Hates Jennifer Lawrence Over A Nude Photos Joke She Made

#Jennifer Lawrence
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.17.14 115 Comments
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Getty Image

The grace period of feeling bad for Jennifer Lawrence is apparently over. In her Vanity Fair cover story, which goes live online Monday, the Hunger Games star joked about her nude photo leak, saying, “At least I’m not a hermaphrodite. I could have been outed — ‘Jennifer Lawrence, hermaphrodite.'”

Let’s see how the response to her comments has been.

behold, this actual bag of trash. (Via)

but it is an issue. she’s using trans women and intersex people as a joke. (Via)

If only she had picked her words more wisely. There wouldn’t be an outrage if she had said, “At least I haven’t been pooping on the toilet wrong my entire time…Jennifer Lawrence — wrong-pooper.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSHERMAPHRODITESJENNIFER LAWRENCEvanity fair

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP