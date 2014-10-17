Now Everyone Hates Jennifer Lawrence Over A Nude Photos Joke She Made

Getty Image

The grace period of feeling bad for Jennifer Lawrence is apparently over. In her Vanity Fair cover story, which goes live online Monday, the Hunger Games star joked about her nude photo leak, saying, “At least I’m not a hermaphrodite. I could have been outed — ‘Jennifer Lawrence, hermaphrodite.'”

Let’s see how the response to her comments has been.

behold, this actual bag of trash. (Via)

but it is an issue. she’s using trans women and intersex people as a joke. (Via)

If anybody else said that "hermaphrodite" comment they would get trashed but no it's Jennifer "relatable" Lawrence 😒 — jon snow stan. (@shadowseIf) October 17, 2014

I can’t wait for Jennifer “at least I’m not a hermaphrodite” Lawrence to find out she’s not even human but a garbage rat — susi (@slurpsee) October 16, 2014

after the story about jennifer lawrence saying at least she wasnt a hermaphrodite after the nude photos makes me not want to watch mockinjay — luna (@Blatchki) October 17, 2014

If only she had picked her words more wisely. There wouldn’t be an outrage if she had said, “At least I haven’t been pooping on the toilet wrong my entire time…Jennifer Lawrence — wrong-pooper.”