Now Everyone Hates Jennifer Lawrence Over A Nude Photos Joke She Made

The grace period of feeling bad for Jennifer Lawrence is apparently over. In her Vanity Fair cover story, which goes live online Monday, the Hunger Games star joked about her nude photo leak, saying, “At least I’m not a hermaphrodite. I could have been outed — ‘Jennifer Lawrence, hermaphrodite.'”
Let’s see how the response to her comments has been.
behold, this actual bag of trash. (Via)
but it is an issue. she’s using trans women and intersex people as a joke. (Via)
If only she had picked her words more wisely. There wouldn’t be an outrage if she had said, “At least I haven’t been pooping on the toilet wrong my entire time…Jennifer Lawrence — wrong-pooper.”
Ok that pic they have up there looks like its from one of that pieces of trash magazines that you see at the checkout stands so until the actual article itself comes out maybe the self rightous assholes tweeting about it should withhold judgement
Vanity Fair IS one of those trash magazines you can pick up in line at the supermarket.
Jfc the pedantry is alive and well
Some people just want to be outraged. I say this as someone who is continually outraged… At these prices come on down to the home depot for some deals on caulk!
So far no word from Jamie Lee Curtis….
What word needed? We all saw her dance scene from True Lies. Open and shut case.
Maybe, I don’t know, educate her as to why her statement might be offensive, rather than just calling her human garbage? J. Law seems cool. I’m sure she’d appreciate it.
I don’t even understand the outrage. She wasn’t implying there’s something wrong with being a hermaphrodite, was she? She was just being glad she is what everyone thinks she is, and not something other than she’s been selling herself as?
Oh, they’re mad because she used the word hermaphrodite, because it implies fully both, which humans can’t be. I think. Oh bother.
Also I’m not sure why I’m replying to Patty, but I think we can all agree that any interaction with Patty is good interaction.
Trust me she could of said she was glad she shaved her snatch that day and a bunch of hippie chicks would be on their ranting about sanitation and fur is murder or what not…
I agree with Patty. I doubt she meant offence, but I understand if offence was taken. Let’s not call each other human garbage, it’s not very helpful.
I get it if someone read her comment as, “Hey I was naked, but at least I don’t have anything to be ashamed of, like male-female genitalia.” I get it if that person was offended, even if I am not.
Let’s also not tell intersex/hermaphrodite people when they have a right to be offended. “Well hermaphrodites are weird and I don’t care, so no one else should” isn’t very helpful either.
Also apparently “everyone” is three teenagers now. The amount of people on this thread who are mad at “everyone” for being mad at Jennifer Lawrence now greatly exceeds the amount of people who were originally offended.
Ugh, fine, more than three people. I can’t click. Still, I don’t see the point in being outraged by what a small minority finds outrage-inducing.
Last I checked trans people and hermaphrodites were very different.
If she did turn out to be a hermaphrodite, she probably would face a backlash of some kind because people are dumb.
On cable news the story would be : “Are people born with ambiguous genitalia good role models or is their very existence harming our children? After the break we’ll tell you what animals to sacrifice to keep witches from stealing your car keys.”
Hermaphrodites, the best of both worlds.
They can go fuck themselves. Literally.
I’m so glad I don’t get outraged by the stupidest shit. I really can’t imagine being a person who actually gets mad enough at people I don’t know to write a bunch of crap on Tumblr and Twitter. How do they handle it when actual bad things happen to them?
I too am glad she’s not a hermapha…hermaphone…hemraphonic….herbalite….
I’m glad she’s not a he-she!
When did everyone turn into overly sensitive bitches?
You have it backwards. Everyone is born as an overly sensitive bitch.
The real question is: When did people stop adapting to external forces?
It’s not everyone, it’s just a small set of extremely whiny bitches who we’re now aware of because of the internet. 20, hell, even 10 years ago, these morons would just be writing in their journals about how no one understands them and carving patterns in their own legs.
You mean everyone who commented on this article to complain or the three twitter accounts cited in this article?
Maybe I’m as much of a piece of garbage as she is, but I dont know why everyones all mad about this.
Someday, I’d love to live in a world where no one says anything.
This is irrelevant, but shows how much she has lost thanks to not knowing how to handle the whole leak situation.
No, it’s her PR people that lost the plot. They get her to say the “right” thing about it, and everyone’s on board. I thought they handled it well, until this week.
“I’ve got nothing to apologize for!(she’s right) Now here are some photos of me as a kid to make you forget that thing I’m not sorry for.” Seriously, check the DFail,
On this comment, it’s hilarious, but her team should have gagged her before she said it. Cuts against the “maturing, New Woman” vibe they wanted.
A damn disgrace these people don’t know better to give good advice. If they keep it up, there will be not much of a career to save.
Yeah, no, she’ll be fine. Calm down
Jennifer Lawrence hates crickets AND hermaphrodites? Stars–They’re just like US!
I AM OUTRAGED AT SOMETHING!!
I think this world would be a better place if everyone had a chip installed in their brain that would just mutter things like “idiot”, and “don’t be dim,” and “don’t be a dim idiot, you literally raging dumbass”, whenever they say something stupid or uneducated, or especially if they fail to grasp the simplest point, to wit; the fact that Lawrence was looking at the silver lining; that she wasn’t secretly intersex person, which is not something that’s easy to be public about and would’ve made the personal violation of the leaks that much more devastating.
Seems to me these too-much-free-time-having motherfuckers saw an outdated term like hermaphrodite and automatically assumed that the person using it obviously loves to murder people with ambiguous genitalia or something. I especially like the “garbage rat” and “this actual bag of trash” comment. So deliciously lacking in any form of self-awareness.
Correction: Hermaphrodite is not an outdated term. It is a scientific term used to identify organisms that possess both male and female reproductive systems.
Fair enough for the biologists studying animals that can change sex, Bastard, but when I said outdated I was referring more to it’s current social status as a politically incorrect term for intersex people, and that fact that hermaphrodites are a genetic impossibility in humans.
[www.isna.org]
Also, you can pretty much guarantee that 90% of medical knowledge from the Victorian era is at least partially bullshit.
HOW DARE SHE?! Think of all the chicks with dicks!! (and vaginas)
Should didn’t say that she hated hermaphrodite. This is dumb. I wouldn’t even apologize if I were her either. I would just be like and yeah you know the curtains match the drapes too.
get the fuck over it, she didnt talk any trash she just made a joke……IF EVERYONE IS EQUAL THEN EVERYONE IS FREE TO BE MADE FUN OF
She’s perpetuating the heteronormative transmisogyny indicative of our patriarchal cisgender society! And I’m a straight white middle-class young person so you know I understand persecution!
People are probably just mad that she made a joke about a “sex crime.”
EVERYTHING anyone ever says offends someone, the current state of outrage over anything is why Ebola has come to clean the earth of these persons.
How dare she try to use humor to make like of a traumatic experience!
In this Age of TMI, it’s gotten friggin’ ridiculous how OVERLY sensitive folks are……..about stuff that doesn’t even affect THEM!!!
It’s okay for her to say that, everyone. She’s dating a hermaphrodite.
I wonder If that guy who said he won’t watch mocking jay will affect the 300 million dollar box office the movie will make
Dont worry, he will be at the midnight screening. He just wants to look streets ahead to his hipster douche friends.
How is it that she is getting lambasted over something that any of us would probably say to one of our friends? Anger for angers sake seems exhausting.
They don’t have friends. It’s hard when you think everyone is garbage.
All that fake outrage is bullshit. People just want to hate and hating people that are seen as intolerant is still social acceptable. Just kime hating on people for being fat or stupid is still okay. It’s all the same really and it is very natural actually. What she said was harmless and not offensive to anyone with a brain.
A couple things to consider when gauging the validity of the content of articles like this is 1.) how many examples the post shows, and 2.) how blindly, slavishly devoted the author’s love/hate of the subject is based on their past work. Less than a half dozen or so examples backing up an article’s claim is a of hate is a strong indicator that’s all there ever was to begin with. And seeing this is a Kurp joint, and he is the king of hyperbole, slavish devotion, and stupid opinions on this site, it is most likely you and most of the rest of the comment section got super worked up over his latest sad attempt to get over something stupid and pointless.
I don’t think she meant it to be offensive. In the past there have been people in the public trying to accuse her of being transgender and I honestly believe her “joke” was meant to refer to those comments. I do think she could have better worded it but we all make those mistakes sometimes.
I don’t hold that against Jennifer, but it was a bad choice for a comeback to what happened to her! Not fair to hermaphrodites as they don’t chose how they are born.
All that I can say to those people is…Welcome!!!
Wow. Just wow. I never leave a comment on these sites. But this one I just had to. Grow up people. Why are you all a bunch of babies. She wasn’t putting hermaphrodites down. This has been blown way out of proportion. She was just making the comment that if she was she people would have found out. Her secret would be out. If you for one second think that Jennifer Lawerence has something against a person with both sex organs, you need to find a brick wall and run head first into it as hard as you can. Because you are all a bunch of idiots who are just looking…trolling for anything. Gosh. I hate this world.
Really? I swear, people will find any excuse in the world to hate this woman. It’s like they WANT her to be an insufferable twat. Why can’t a person be a celebrity AND an agreeable person?
Can I say that I’m glad I’m not a can of Herbalife or is that offensive to core products?
Hmm. She said something stupider than this earlier this year and I can’t remember what it was. I think we’ll all be fine. Though this was a pretty weird thought for her to have had.
Her comment using hermaphrodite was made out of nervousness and trying to have composure under great invasion of her privacy. For people to want to rip into is an indication of how shallow they are. Jennifer is a shoot from the hip person and just lets rip what pops in her mind. Its why she is so loved. Jennifer doesn’t weigh the political penalty when speaking. She’s one of the most refreshingly honest, least cowardly people their are. All of that from a very young woman is just remarkable. She’s a keeper and a winner. I hope she lives a long, long life. She’ll do so if she gives up bacon for nearly every meal. Love you, Jennifer.
If the Internet’s opinion actually mattered, Ron Paul would be closing out his second term in office.
Ehh I am not surprised that the sjw kiddies are whining. Gays got stale so the biggest thing right now are trans people. They are super modern and thus all sjw go crazy to show how cool they are whenever anything even slightly negative is said on the subject. Of these hermoprhodites are not actually trans people but who cares about research when you can be outraged