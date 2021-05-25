The last we heard from the National Rifle Association they had filed for bankruptcy. It was mid-January, Trump was on the way out, and news that one of the most reviled organizations in the country had gone Chapter 11 inspired much rejoicing. Executive Vice President (and public figurehead) Wayne LaPierre tried to calm his base, saying it was a convoluted attempt to wriggle out of a New York State lawsuit and that somehow they’d wind up stronger than ever. A new ad shows they’re at least keepin’ on keepin’ on, even if they apparently can’t hire a proofreader.

The brief clip finds Republican senator John Kennedy — no relation whatsoever — clutching and admiring a gun. “Folks, I believe that love is the answer,” Kennedy says. “But you ought to own a handgun just in case.” His words are helpfully printed on the screen. One problem, though: “believe” is spelled “belive.”

The NRA has long played a sinister presence in America, always there to sing the praises of guns after each and every one of the country’s many mass shootings, always able to use powerful lobbyists to keep the government from infringing on sales. So when they made a stupid typo, people who feel helpless to stop them made themselves feel better by doing a good old fashioned social media piling on.

The @NRA is so broke they can’t even afford to buy a vowel. https://t.co/ZeSluyweca pic.twitter.com/PFYQp70NVp — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 25, 2021

The @NRA is bankrupt and obviously cannot afford a proofreader. Also everyone who saw this ad and approved of it at the @NRA is also illiterate. You too @SenJohnKennedy https://t.co/Vwiakk8bsD — Titus (@TitusNation) May 25, 2021

Folks, I belive that nobody at the @NRA made it past the second grade. https://t.co/g6oeB5OlJD pic.twitter.com/kYrW6IaNXu — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 25, 2021

And I belive that educayshion is importent. pic.twitter.com/UF7AH7rc6c — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 25, 2021

In Russia, you Belive what the party tells you, or you won't Belive at all… — letsgo2press (@nativbklyn24) May 24, 2021

Folks, I belive that the NRA and Sen. John Kennedy think you are an idiot. Nobody is trying to take away guns from any law abiding citizens. Anyone who tells you different is lying to you and trying to get you advocate for gun manufacturers to keep selling guns to criminals. pic.twitter.com/Qw8cGYVs8w — Brad Beauregard Jr 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) May 25, 2021

Some wondered if it was just a Freudian slip.

If you listen to the @NRA you WON'T "be live". https://t.co/ufg1gyJRxH — Susan DiSalvo (@VT_Nonna_Suz) May 25, 2021

If the NRA has its way, no one will belive for very long. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 25, 2021

And others wondered if they intentionally misspelled one of the few words in their ad, just to appeal to a base that finds correct spelling elitist.

Give ‘em credit, NRA knows their customer. Belive me. pic.twitter.com/qbvgDYKoYl — Chuck Todd’s Optics (@_CircusMaximus) May 25, 2021

Anyway, it’s just a typo! They’ll survive this and how. And pointing out a misspelled word does absolutely nothing to eliminate their powers. But it still feels good.