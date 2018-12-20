While our current president sits in front of the television and sulks about the Mueller investigation, former President Barack Obama took some time from his busy schedule to brighten the lives of some sick children. On Wednesday afternoon, the 44th president stopped by the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. carrying a sack full of gifts for kids who won’t be able to spend the holidays at home.

“Ho Ho Ho … Merry Christmas!” he said as he entered, surprising the hospital staff and patients. “My reindeer they were stuck in some snow, but I just wanted to make sure that I made the trip and I had a chance to see all of you guys.”

The hospital later posted a video of the visit to Twitter. “Thank you Barack Obama for making our patients’ day so much brighter,” the tweet read. “Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company … and your gifts!

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

In the video, Obama graciously thanked the hospital staff for going above and beyond to make the kids feel special, particularly at this time of year.

I just wanna say thank you to all of you guys, I’ve had a chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families at a time that’s obviously tough for folks. And as the dad of two girls I can only imagine in that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them, and listening to them, and just there for them and holding their hand. That’s the most important thing there is. What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be about.

He also retweeted the video, thanking them for “humoring” him as their stand-in Santa: