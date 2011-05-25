Oh My Goodness!

#Dogs #Viral Videos
Editor-in-Chief
05.25.11

Surely by now you’ve seen those time lapse videos on YouTube where people take photos of themselves each day over time and mash them all together so you can see how they’ve aged over whatever period of time in the time it takes to watch a web video? Noah Kalina probably did this most famously, using photos he took of himself each day for six years.

Now someone’s done the same thing with their favorite canine, taking a pic each day as it morphed from puppy to full-blown dog and splicing them together in a 40-second video, one that’s pretty damn mesmerizing to watch. Enjoy…

(HT: ABC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs#Viral Videos
TAGSDogsnoah kalinaViral Videos

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP