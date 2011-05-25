Oh My Goodness!

Surely by now you’ve seen those time lapse videos on YouTube where people take photos of themselves each day over time and mash them all together so you can see how they’ve aged over whatever period of time in the time it takes to watch a web video? Noah Kalina probably did this most famously, using photos he took of himself each day for six years.

Now someone’s done the same thing with their favorite canine, taking a pic each day as it morphed from puppy to full-blown dog and splicing them together in a 40-second video, one that’s pretty damn mesmerizing to watch. Enjoy…

