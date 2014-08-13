Oh, You Know, Just Some Dogs Breaking It Down On The Dance Floor

Man’s best friend can really bust a move.

The internet is a gold mine when it comes to funny animal videos but this compilation clip of dogs going HAM on the dance floor might just be the best thing you’ll see all day. Really, what’s better than watching corgis shake what their mamas gave ’em? From a salsa-loving chihuahua to a conga lineup complete with an over-enthusiastic black lab, these canines have us feeling even more ashamed of our own two left feet.

But a word of advice to the boxer in the booty shorts: tone down the twerking buddy. You don’t want to end up like this …