It’s a shitty time to be a GOP lawmaker in Ohio. At least that seems to be the message some unknown critic of the state’s 25 Republican senators was trying to convey when they mailed out more than two dozen bits of fecal matter from a Cleveland post office.

As The Columbus Dispatch reports, the poop-filled packages never made it to their intended recipients as they were intercepted by the postal pros at the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Akron and Columbus. The U.S. Postal Inspector is investigating the incident, which is being treated as a federal crime.

You might be giggling about the idea of it all, but senator Jay Hottinger—who literally had a pile of shit with his name on it—is not. “It’s gross and stupid,” he said. “Immaturity at its highest level.”

Ohio House spokesman John Fortney called whoever sent the caca “pathetic, little cowards,” then suggested they step outside in the most Ohio way possible: “They should’ve just sent a selfie, because it’s the same thing. I’d be more than happy to explain it to them in a parking lot or cornfield of their choice.”

All Ohio senators and congresspeople have been warned to be careful when opening any packages at home.

