The 2018 Winter Olympics are winding down this weekend, forcing many of us to find something else to live for during the remainder of the coldest months. While there are only a couple of days left of the intense competition, one man was dedicated to sneaking in another more memorable moment to the PyeongChang games.

During Friday morning’s Men’s 1,000 Meter Speed Skating event, one man who clearly has never felt the feeling of shame slide onto the ice while wearing nothing but a very short, very bright pink tutu and a monkey pouch covering up his unmentionables. With the message of “Peace + Love” written across his chest, he was clearly trying to promote a message of unity while the world watched. Unfortunately, the world also watched him slip and fall on his ass on the ice.

Before you’re quick to mock this soft man’s descent into embarrassment, who among us couch surfers would stay upright any longer? This long-haired dreamer just wanted to ask the world to be a little better. Sure, his methods are unorthodox, but his message was pure. So, thank you, tutu-wearing streaker. May we carry the spirit of the Olympics with us always.

(Via The A.V. Club)