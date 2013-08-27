One Million American Cockroaches Escaped From A Chinese Farm

You know it’s an odd news night when your second story resembles that of a SICK SAD WORLD! piece.
One million cockroaches, apparently imported from America, escaped a Chinese roach farm in Jiangsu. They escaped the building, and are roaming around China as you read this. Now you have that image in your head. Now imagine they all have tiny American flags and that this song is playing. There you go.
Businessman Wang Pengshang – Jiangsun’s Cockroach Man™ (presumably) – apparently invested $16,000 in bringing the American breed over so that he could sell them for $74 USD a pound. That guy has a life that somehow ended up as “Cockroach salesman in Jiangsu” – he’s like a living Mad Libs™ or something.
As for the cockroaches themselves, they kinda got the good end of the deal… they’re spreading all over China. U-S-A! U-S-A!
(h/t: Gizmodo)
The bigger question is who is paying $74 a lb for cockroaches? Restaurants?
Horny Chinese male cockroaches looking for American mates! Sign up now at yourcockroachromance.com
Nicely done, Rawhead
I will pay $75/lb. for these cockroaches to be mercilessly exterminated.
And I live in Alabama, so $75/lb. works out to around $75 each.
Hell, down here in The Wang, our palmetto bugs (a/k/a big-ass cucarachas) can fly.
Palmetto bugs _are_ American Cockroaches. Same thing.
Everything about this story screams “WHY!?!?!?!”
People gotta eat. Easily produced, low cost, source of protien?
Way to go obama, now even our roach jobs are leaving the country! Looks like they will be filming a dirty jobs china edition now.
I so so so badly wish Sick Sad World was a real show.
The picture looks like they are laughing.