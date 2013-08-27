One Million American Cockroaches Escaped From A Chinese Farm

You know it’s an odd news night when your second story resembles that of a SICK SAD WORLD! piece.

One million cockroaches, apparently imported from America, escaped a Chinese roach farm in Jiangsu. They escaped the building, and are roaming around China as you read this. Now you have that image in your head. Now imagine they all have tiny American flags and that this song is playing. There you go.

Businessman Wang Pengshang – Jiangsun’s Cockroach Man™ (presumably) – apparently invested $16,000 in bringing the American breed over so that he could sell them for $74 USD a pound. That guy has a life that somehow ended up as “Cockroach salesman in Jiangsu” – he’s like a living Mad Libs™ or something.

As for the cockroaches themselves, they kinda got the good end of the deal… they’re spreading all over China. U-S-A! U-S-A!

(h/t: Gizmodo)