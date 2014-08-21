The Amazon Reviews For ‘My Parents Open Carry’ Children’s Book Are Literary Masterpieces

In case you’ve missed it, there’s a brand new book on the market called My Parents Open Carry. It’s a children’s book for kids whose parents love America more than you. The book revolves around a kid who learns the benefits of their parents carrying guns openly because they get to witness them murder people or something.
Stephen Colbert has recently ethered the book but not as brilliantly as the citizens of Amazon have.
Right now, the page is getting owned and ruled by people making fun of gun-toting parents murdering innocent civilians. Oh, my belly aches from the laughter. America is killing me inside.
For reference, here’s the aforementioned Colbert clip:
The cover drawing is pure nightmare fuel.
Seriously, they all look the same.
Aaaaaah! The children from Village of the Damned grew up, and they’re packing heat!
The dad on the cover is a power bottom.
As a gun owner, one who has often carried concealed, I hope I am not alone in saying that open carry activists are assholes.
They’re certainly not doing anything to help the cause. Especially those ass hats down in Texas.
Fuck. Comic. Sans.
So is that a butch daughter or an effeminate son? Judging by the dad, either one is possible. Bet it’s name is Pat, parents are Terry and Alex.
[upload.wikimedia.org]
Thank you for this. Comedy gold. This more than makes up for any Tonight Show posts.
If you write an “adventure book” about open carry, of course the dad needs a strong American name like Dick Strong. Holy shit.
Overtly advocating gun ownership, and, to judge by the cover, covertly advocating incest. And the daughter’s named Brenna. They really turned the “hick” knob up to 11 for this one.
I always get “open carry” confused with “open container” laws. The last time I was assaulted by a crazed terrorist-ethnic minority-drug addict-sex pervert I had to hit him with my beer bottle. Sadly, since I drink Rolling Rock in the 7 ounce “pony” bottles, it had no effect on him and I was severely beaten/robbed/raped.
And really, drinking those pony bottles justified the violence.