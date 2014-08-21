The Amazon Reviews For ‘My Parents Open Carry’ Children’s Book Are Literary Masterpieces

In case you’ve missed it, there’s a brand new book on the market called My Parents Open Carry. It’s a children’s book for kids whose parents love America more than you. The book revolves around a kid who learns the benefits of their parents carrying guns openly because they get to witness them murder people or something.

Stephen Colbert has recently ethered the book but not as brilliantly as the citizens of Amazon have.

Right now, the page is getting owned and ruled by people making fun of gun-toting parents murdering innocent civilians. Oh, my belly aches from the laughter. America is killing me inside.

For reference, here’s the aforementioned Colbert clip: