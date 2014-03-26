9 Open Questions We Have Going Into 'The Walking Dead' Fourth Season Finale

After what I considered a disappointing first half of the fourth season, which saw The Walking Dead basically circle back around and accomplish something they should have accomplished at the end of season three (kill the Governor), the back half of season four has seen a marked improvement. Not all of the episodes were a complete success, of course, and there have been slow patches. I also feel like the Rick, Carl, and Michonne storyline has fallen by the wayside. Still, there has been some strong character development all around, and the entire half season has weaved itself nicely toward the finale, which should see all of our survivors meet at Terminus.
Here’s a few questions we have going before and after they arrive there.
1. Obviously, the biggest question most of us have is whether Terminus is safe? Mary — who greeted Maggie, Glenn, and Abraham, etc. — certainly put on a nice face, but this is The Walking Dead. Nothing could possibly be as it seems, and I think enough knowledge from the comic books has seeped into our popular consciousness to give us an idea of what to expect, and I don’t think it’s a kooky religious cult.
2. How will Carol and Tyreese get along now? Carol and Tyreese have been through a lot, witnessing the death of Mika at the hands of Lizzie, and then having to shoot Lizzie. But there has to be some uneasiness over the fact that Tyreese knows that Carol killed his girlfriend, Karen. Yes, he forgave her, but now he also knows what Carol is capable of. Moreover, nothing has changed with regard to the relationship between Rick and Carol. Rick kicked her out of the prison for exactly what Tyreese forgave her for. Is Rick going to let bygones be bygones? Or will Tyreese ironically be the one that convinces Rick to let Carol remain?
3. Speaking of Carol, what will her and Daryl’s reunion look like, assuming they both make it to Terminus? Will all those old feelings return? Or were they always platonic feelings? Or has Beth changed the equation? Wouldn’t it be GREAT if Carol and Daryl had a Maggie/Glenn kind of reunion?
4. Speaking of Beth, WHERE THE F**K IS SHE? It wasn’t Joe and his gang that took her, so who the hell picked her up in a car and drove away with her? Was it someone in Terminus? Are we going to even see Beth again this season? Is she alive?
5. Will Daryl jump sides back to Rick and Michonne when the inevitable confrontation with Rick and Joe goes down? Well, of course he will, but I think the bigger question is, who will survive? Will the confrontation occur before or after they arrive to Terminus? Because in the numbers game, that’s going to matter a lot, although keep in mind that Maggie, Abraham, Glenn, et. al dropped their weapons when they entered Terminus, so in a gunfight, they may not be as helpful within Terminus.
6. Will we find out Eugene’s secret? I think we’re all guessing that Eugene does not actually hold the key to saving the world. He’s either full of bullsh*t or he’s delusional. Will we find out in the finale what his secret is? Or will that — and the trip to D.C. — get punted into the fifth season?
7. Will we get a Rick/Carl/Judith reunion? Other than Carol and Daryl reuniting, the reunion were most hopeful for is the one that makes the Grimes family whole (ish) again, with Michonne in there as the de facto mother. That will have to assume that Rick and Carl survive the confrontation with Joe’s gang.
8. Who will die? It’s a season finale. Someone has to die, unfortunately. Who will it be? The season opened with a focus episode on Carl, and he will be put in harm’s way when Joe confronts them. On the other hand, Tara and Rosalita would be the people we’d probably miss the least, should they die. Abraham and Daryl fulfill similar roles in the show, so maybe we lose one of them to redundancy. Maybe we find out that Beth died at the hands of someone inside Terminus. Could it be Bob, who also had a focus episode and seems to have found some contentment in his life (never a good sign). It would suck to see Carol get this far in her evolution as a character only to see her killed off, but it’s not out of the question. I hope to hell it’s not Eugene, because he’s brought some very necessary comedy relief. I hate the thought of it, but it could even be Michonne. Could it even be Rick? Andrew Lincoln is scheduled to appear for the first time in person on The Talking Dead after the show, and that’s often not a good sign, either.
Honestly, I have no idea who could die, but someone almost certainly will.
9. POTENTIAL SPOILER: Lennie James, who plays Morgan Jones, is credited to appear in the season finale, although Scott Gimple denies that he will show up. I do seem to recall some suggestion that he’d be back in season four. Is Gimple misdirecting us? If James does return, is he friend or foe?
I think they’ve killed off enough kids so far this season, so I don’t see Beth or Carl dying. Abraham will eventually go, but I think it’s a bit too early for him since he’s hardly been in it this season. Rick I don’ think will ever die. Michone and Daryl would likely cause people to stop watching, so they’re probably safe. Maggie I think is safe since he dad died earlier in the season. This leaves us with Glenn, Tara, and Rosalita. If it’s going to be a main character, Glenn is as good as dead. If not, I’ll put my money on Tara since Rosalita seems to A) know how to handle herself, B) is too purty to kill.
Re-watched this past Sunday’s episode and I think all signs point that Maggie’s a goner. Especially after the hint that one of the four existing comic book characters (i.e., Rick, Carl, Michonne, Maggie) would be nearing an exit and her burning up her picture in front of Glenn.
I also think Bob’s on the burner as he was a focal point and as was pointed out in the article, seems content with where he stands in life. That would be a pretty potent episode losing both Bob and Maggie.
Tara also seems a hanger-on at this point with the least amount of character development… she’s probably got the weakest leg to stand on among this cast so far this season.
I’m agree that Glenn seems most likely. They’ve made way too much about their undying love for it to turn out anything but terrible for them.
Rick dies before Glenn.
@Dieter’s – “she’s probably got the weakest leg to stand on”
I like what you did there!
In Kirkmans interview he just did he says “This is Rick Grimes being pushed to his absolute limit. And if you think you’ve seen that before, you haven’t. And the Rick Grimes that comes out of this is really going to shock people.” So it could be one of his kids or Machonne. Those are the 3 people I think would most affect him if they died. Of course it could be one of those situations where the cliffhanger is a “are they or aren’t they going to die. Someone on another board suggested that Rick mistakenly shoots Daryl. That could push Rick over. But I don’t see them killing off Daryl as he is a fan favorite. So maybe the cliffhanger is Daryl gets shot by Rick and we don’t know if he will live or die. Kirkman said the cliffhanger will linger on us until next season. I know for me at least not knowing if Daryl is alive or dead would really upset me and keep me on edge until next season.
@Baltimore Dan – Rosita is still alive in the comics, but the hint that was dropped before the beginning of this season was that from the original group that’s still alive from the comic (i.e., prison days), one of them would come to an end here in season four of the TV series. I can’t find the link to where that hint was dropped, but I’ll keep looking.
Abraham is Rick’s right hand man in the comics. The timeline between the show and the comics suggest that this could be the cannibals that they run into in the comics. Which was not a fixed location, the cannibals were following them and they ended up kidnapping Dale and eating his other leg.
A lot of people suggest that it is the cannibals, but why would they have gardens?
Or they could have made this the location where they run into Douglas Monroe and his sanctuary, even though in the comics, it is in Washington. There are a lot of different parallels between the show and the comic.
For instance the group, that includes Dale, Andrea and Sophia “Carol is dead” go back to Hershels farm after the prison incident and that is where they meet up with Rick, Michone, and Carl. And also, that is where everyone runs into Abraham, Rosita and Eugene. Abraham talks everyone into going to Washington with them, and that is when they start getting stalked by the cannibals. It is a five part series called “Fear The Hunters”
They reveal to Rick that if a Bear becomes hungry enough, and can not get food, it will eat it’s own Cub to survive, because it knows it can have more cubs. They say afterward that after you eat your child, eating another human is easy.
The timeline matches up with it being the cannibals, but we will see.
I would love to see Morgan again. I read somewhere that we WILL see Morgan again but it won’t be in Season 4. I think it was an interview with Greg Nicotero. Then there is this:
Scott Gimple just gave Entertainment Weekly a Morgan update: “He will not be definitely in season four. Somebody misquoted me on that. Will he be on the show again? Yes. I am absolutely certain of that.”
10) will they reveal The Governor is at Terminus at the beginning or the end of the episode?
10. b) And kidnapped Beth. And is Judith’s real father.
10. c) A flashback scene showing The Governor actually taught Lizzie to think Walkers are misunderstood Carebears.
In regards to 8, how can you not include Maggie or Glenn? The whole ‘you’ll never need a photo of me ever again’ thing suggests one of them (probably Maggie) will die.
I too think Maggie is a gonner. And while I think Daryl isn’t as safe as he used to be, I don’t necessarily think he and Abraham fill the same role. They’re both good in the apocalypse, and they’re both zombie killing machines, but their motivations are way different. Tara could go, but I think they’d get too much flack for introducing and killing the only gay character in less than a season.
Honestly, Rick is the least useful at this point, and I’d say get rid of him, but at least they could give the goddamn baby back and let Tyrese hammer some walkers in the face.
I say they either kill Maggie, or they kill Glen and we watch Maggie fall apart for a couple episodes.
p.s. YES PLEASE MORE MORGAN.
If Joes’ group does catch up to Rick and they’re perpetual foes to Rick, I think Rick’s usefulness jumps up a notch. I’m hoping that the back and forth with the Governor and the death of his daughter (in his mind) as a result would be enough for him to say “fuck it”, enough with the nice guy small town sheriff bullshit.
They already killed a gay character on the show- Tara’s girlfriend.
Tara’s girlfriend wasn’t any more of a “character” than Rick’s hat. She was practically part of the scenery. I’ve seen most of the episodes twice and I barely remember her haha
@jon_k. Same could be said for Tara.
Hopefully they shoe in more of the comic characters next season. Gay Jesus and young George Clinton are the ones I’m looking forward to the most (Paul Monroe and Ezekiel for those in the know.)
@Antbaby eh she’s not THAT bad, and they’ve done a lot in the past couple episodes to flesh her out. Hell, since the mid-season break she’s gotten more screen time than Michonne. You could be right, but once the show starts building characterization, they tend to become more important, unless they cram all that humanizing into one or two episodes right before they die (RIP T-DOG)
The fact that people would be upset about Tara dying because she’s gay is absolutely moronic
Nitpicking (that is a huge difference to the theory): Glenn, Maggie, et al lowered their weapons when they entered Terminus. They didn’t toss them.
You’ve just been Dustin’d. LOL
I was gonna say the same thing (about the weapons lowering, not about the teabagging)….
It wasn’t Joe and his gang that took her, so who the hell picked her up in a car and drove away with her? Was it someone in Terminus? Are we going to even see Beth again this season? Is she alive?”
She got taken by the other Joe and now she’s a member of Joe Carroll’s cult on The Following, obviously.
She did but now she”s dead. got her throat slashed.
Raylen’s wife is still kicking though.
Ugh don’t get me STARTED on that stupid show.
I liked the Reddit theory that they’re going to introduce Gabriel Stokes. He’s been following Beth and Daryl and scooped her up.
it WOULD line up with Hunters and Abraham…
Shit on The Following as much as you want, but I think season 2 is a marked improvement over season 1.
And yeah, seeing Beth blew my mind.
I’m not so much surprised that The Following improved as I am that people stuck around for a second season after the first one.
I like the Walking Dead and my husband likes the Following. We watch both to appease each other. And after every episode of each show, the one of us who DOESN’T like it says “Ok, I think I’m done with this now”. And then proceed to watch the next week.
Reading that I’m not sure which of us I am more embarrassed for. Please don’t judge us.
I have yet to start the second season of The Following, but the first season was entertaining in a “this will eventually turn into a spectacular train wreck” kind of way.
You know what bothers me about Eugene, is the all the eggs in one basket philosophy. Even if it is the most complex science-y explanation, surely the others could learn it parrot fashion thus increasing the chances someone in Washington would get the info. Maybe he is delusional or maybe the writers are.
Or, you know, he could fucking write it down. It’s not like stationary supplies were the first thing people raided when the zombie apocalypse happened.
because it’s classified.
It seems pretty stupid, but this is The Walking Dead.
Yes, speaking of Beth. Two observations. 1) Her sister doesn’t seem to give 2 sh*ts as to her whereabouts. 2) Daryl’s not exactly being forced to hang out with Joe and his band of merry men but doesn’t seem to be in any kind of hurry to find her either.
The writers, like the audience has done in the past, have forgot she exists.
Will people stop w/ the “If they’re on Talking Dead, they’re a goner.” In the last few weeks, they’ve had a cast member EVERY EPISODE. It’s only when they say “surprise guest” that you should start worrying.
I’d prefer that we just stop with the Talking ____ format entirely.
just wait. next year we will have Talking Talking Dead. Tune in to find out what happened on the talking dead and get a second chance to read the on screen facts that zoom by faster than any mortal can read. The show will be hosted by Theo Von, the poor man’s Chris Hardwick
I had to look up who Theo Von was. Holy crap, you ain’t lying about him being the poor man’s Hardwick.
Talking Talking Dead will go on after Comic Book women. A reality show that centers around the wives of the guys on comic book men. It’s somehow less boring than a show about guys who work in a comic book store.
@Steve
This will be followed by Game of Thumbs, a spinoff of Game of Arms which centers around the high stakes world of thumb wrestling and the lengths the sport has gone to to legitimize itself in a world dominated by rock paper scissors.
Dustin, I know we’ve given a lot of shit in the past, but I appreciate this post because these are actual questions that the show has raised and will probably answer at some point. We gave you shit before because it seemed you were reading into the details/events of the show like they contained some high level clues/foreshadowing like with other great shows, but this is obviously not on that level and it seems you’ve realized that. Good day, sir.
His Pajiba articles are usually a good read. It’s nice to see some of that quality in his Uproxx write ups. Good work Dustin.
4) I’m gonna guess “not this season”. Too much going on in Terminus for there to be side stories.
6) Not only do I think he doesn’t know anything, but I think he’s stonewalling the DC trip. He agreed to go to Terminus as a means of belaying things and before that, he put many bullets into their transport.
8) Now that Glen and Beth are together one of them will buy it.
Glenn’s getting with both sisters? He really does know how to deliver that pizza.
Maggie not, Beth.
@evilbanker
Sorry! Much like my love life, I got my wimmins mixed up.
extra sausage. heyooo
@Homo Tangentially related, a hot co-worker and I were talking (we lightly flirt, but that’s it) about the show and she was talking about how much she liked Maggie and I was like “yeah, Maggie’s one of my favorites, but for different reasons than you” and she said “I doubt that”. I think I might have passed out.
@evil maybe she just thought you really liked her boots too
Anyone given any thought that Eugene does know what caused th outbreak and also knows how to cure it?
He isn’t delaying going to DC because he is lying. He needed Glenn to find Maggie so they could conceive a child. As it turns out the cure for the outbreak is the blood of a half Asian, half Caucasian infant.
BRRRRRAAAAAAHHHHHHHHMMMMMMMMMMM
……….Fade to black voice over………
Glen to Maggie “I WILL FIND YOU!!!”
Lennie James was credited on IMDB to appear in the Season Finale of Season 3 as well. Seems like they are just fucking with us.
From what I hear, anyone can input movie/tv show “facts” onto the site. Apparently the site is full of b.s. I used to frequent the site a lot back in 2002. The actors’ heights are constantly changing (just a quick example). Before Jason Statham was a “name” he was listed as 6-1. These days it’s probably 5-8.
Who I think it won’t be:
Rick: lead character of both show and comic book.
CORALL: still alive in comic book and key for Rick
Michonne, Daryl: fan favorites; Kirkman favorites
Abraham, Rosita, Eugene: just introduced and appear to be set up as key for next season
Carol, Tyreese: as you stated, there’s a lot of drama between them and Rick still to resolve
This leaves us with Glenn, Maggie, Beth, Sasha, Bob, Tara and Judith.
Beth’s disappearance means there’s a possible story to be mined there. I’m not sure we’ll find out who took her on Sunday. Doubt they’d reunite the Grimes with Judith just to pop a cap in her tiny, still developing ass. To me, Glenn, Sasha and Tara make the most sense. They impact other characters with their deaths.
Judith: 2 kids already snuffed it. They ain’t killing an infant as well (all in one season at least…)
Beth: Possible. She’s already in trouble, there’s a lot of talk about cannibals, and her character seems most expendable with fans, but only in terms of characters that have been around for a while now.
Maggie: Very possible. The picture burning and her dialogue.
Glenn: Possible, but not likely. He’s a strong character and people like him. If one person in this couple is gonna die I think Glenn dealing with the loss makes for more interesting character development than if Maggie lost him. It’d be interesting to see his character change next season and either become much stronger and/or darker, or really depressed and ends up doing himself in sometime next season. Maggie’s sadness doesn’t seem as interesting as Glenn’s would be. Plus she already lost her father anyway, and right now she doesn’t know where her sister is.
Sasha: Very likely, as she seems the least interesting/developed. Her character is dead weight (har-har)
Bob: See above, and although he’s had a little bit more development and people seem to like him, he’s expendable to me.
Tara: She ain’t going anywhere. If Maggie snuffs it this Sunday, she’s gonna be there to pick up the pieces for Glenn. Anyone notice her look of both happiness and sadness when Maggie hugged her? She ain’t gay. She’s in love with Glenn.
I don’t think their role in the comic has any bearing on wether or not they die in the show – I think they very easily could kill off Rick. I mean, he’s been basically absent for the past 5 episodes, even in the ones he was featured in, so they clearly don’t need him as a character.
@DeadMeat – I kinda disagree on this one. We’ve been by Rick’s side since the very beginning. We followed him when he woke up from his coma and his realization that the world has gone to hell in a handbasket while he was out of it as he scrambled around and caught up to Glenn and the rest of the gang back in Atlanta. I think his death would be made into a bigger deal (if they were to kill him off) rather than a write off for a season finale. He’s pretty essential as the leader of the group whether he’s got the title or out in the prison garden pulling turnips or what have you. He’s the character with the most depth and that we as an audience have explored in development and the personal conflicts.
I think the Kirkman interview where they say even Rick is not above being killed is more of a red herring than anything else. Anybody else on this show is fair-game though.
I just don’t see that one happening.
i’m not saying it’ll happen this week, but I can easily see them doing it. I feel like the show have started following Rick’s POV, but in the following seasons, especially this past one, they’ve given a lot of story time to stuff that doesn’t involve him at all, and since the prison dissolved he’s been practically absent from the show. I don’t think he’s essential to continue the story at all, at least not the way they’ve been writing it of late.
I think Judith and Carl are probably the most important deaths at this point, because they’re (if i remember correctly) the characters the other characters have sacrificed things for the most (if that makes sense). But I don’t see either of them getting it in the near future, let alone in the finale.
I don’t know, maybe i’m jaded, maybe I just don’t think the character work is very good on the show, I don’t really feel like there’s a lot of characters that would really change anything with their deaths at this point
And this is where I get back on my “they should have killed daryl and kept merle” horse.
I get that. It does seem the conversation pieces tend to be forced fed rather than felt at times which reflects on the characters and the actors playing them. This season in particular has been very big on focusing on snippets of everyone else, while introducing Abraham’s crew of three and Joe’s lot of six, which has diluted a lot of Rick’s perspectives and storyline. Maybe that’s it too… who knows.
Yeah and I mean it’s not necessarily a bad thing either – I’d rather they kill Rick and have some new story lines open up than keep him around and suffer through “Carl where are you/you can’t do that” over and over and over again
Haven’t read all the comments, SO FEEL FREE TO IGNORE THIS, but Maggie or Carol. Way, way too much foreshadowing with Maggie (“I won’t leave your side,” the burning picture.). Carol because she just had her big episode, a staple of WD prior to capping someone.
I’m don’t think it’ll happen in the finale, but I think Carol will definitely die before the end of next season. She’s taken up the role as the one who does the dirty work no one else would do (killing Karen and David/ burning their bodies, killing Lizzy). I think the guilt from actions (even though they were arguably justified) will continue to eat at her, regardless if Rick accepts her back, and if Tyrese does completely forgive her.
I see her going out similar to in the comic, but instead of suicide by zombie over Tyrese breaking up with her (as in the comic), it’ll be her sacrificing her self in a situation where it saves the group.
I hope Glenn and Maggie stick around together. Just long enough for Glenn to meet Lucille (not a big fan of TV Glenn)
“Carol because she just had her big episode, a staple of WD prior to capping someone.”
This was never more true than with TDawg
I had a dream last night that Rick dies. He took an axe to the face. (That won’t happen)
I doubt they will kill off Rick, unless they are REALLY straying from the comics. I also doubt they’d kill Daryl or Michonne cause AMC and the writers/producers aren’t dumb enough to kill off the most popular characters. KORAL, Glenn, Beth, Carol and Tara are the obvious ones on the chopping block. I’d say Sasha and Bob too but I think it’s gonna be awhile before they find it safe to kill a black character again. BUT one character no one’s talking about, JUDITH!!! I say Judith is a goner, they are cleansing the show of all the children.
New theory. Glenn dies, Tara and Maggie get together.
Hopefully, if Lennie James does show up again, he acts as poorly as he did on Low Winter Sun!
Anyone notice the look on Tara’s face when Maggie hugged her? It looked like a mixture of both happiness and sadness. She ain’t gay, she’s in love with Glenn. Maggie is gonna snuff it in the finale, and next season she’ll be there for Glenn to pick up the pieces. Whether he finds new love with her is still undecided.
I thought it was more guilt that was written all over her face. Glenn lied about how he met Tara so Maggie wouldn’t hate her and I think Tara just feels a lot of regret/remorse/debt.
Tara has been way too nice to Glenn up to this point. Writing down the direction they went on the truck for 3 hours so he could go back. Telling him so that she did that so quickly and almost forcefully. Sticking with him and helping him convince Abraham to go with them.
I’m telling you, she wants the D.
“Rick kicked her out of the prison for exactly what Tyreese forgave her for. Is Rick going to let bygones be bygones? Or will Tyreese ironically be the one that convinces Rick to let Carol remain?”
This possible confrontation is a perfect example of what sucks about this show’s writing.
Glenn is toast supreme. Undying love and sacrifice. I think they are fast tracking the Sanctuary storyline (don’t scream spoiler if you go and look that one up). Stephen Yuen has been looking mighty glum of late in interviews/photos. Might not happen in the finale, might just be a cliff hanger, but I don’t think he’s long for this show.
Glenn is toast, but not this Sunday. Maggie snuffs it, Glenn kills himself (despite Tara’s best efforts) in the mid-season finale in season 5.
Nah, someone who really loves Glenn has to be around to fake cry about it. Otherwise, no emotional payoff. Really starting to think that the undoubtedly armed conflict between Rick and the Joe group is going to bring in the next big bad strongman.
All the black characters will die or at least Sasha and Bob. I hope my sweet Beth got saved by some honest wholesome dude and is not chained up in some rape basement. Everyone else is pretty much safe.
Do you by any chance prefer said sweet wholesome dude to be white?
lol no, but it’s just that they always kill off the black characters (RIP T-Dog never 4get)
I want to know how Terminus can be safe if you can just walk right on in. The gate didn’t even have a latch on it. Do they have some sort of advanced zombie repellent technology?
I find it funny that if Terminus ends up being the camp of cannibals like everyone is predicting, wouldn’t the maps that line the train tracks make like a spider’s web and enticing people to their ultimate doom? Bit of foreshadowing if that’s the case.
I’m thinking that Terminus isn’t actually the settlement / safe place. It’s just there to attract people and sort out any bad strangers. Naming it Terminus and having it be Cannibal Central seems even too obvious for The Walking Dead writers.
Terminus is a cannibal compound and the gang finds after a good meal that Beth was on the menu.
My SWAGs:
1. Terminus = Cannibal cookouts
2. Judith = Veal (revealing the Rick you’ve never imagined)
3. Maggie = Steaks
4. Glen = Spare Ribs
5. Bobs = Burgers
I still recall them saying a major character from the comics that isn’t dead, will die. If so, Rick or Maggie dies. The rest of them are just fodder.
Carol or Tyresse. They were a couple in the comics, and they both died at the prison.
Carol killed herself after Tyresse and Michone get together, and it was Tyresse that the governor cut the head off at the prison.
The recently released Filipino commercial for the final episode shows Carl with a knife to his throat by someone. Maybe it’s Carl that gets it?
I hope that damn baby dies. It’s an abomination and outlived it’s comic counterpart by way too much.
I kind of wish the writers would have just had the baby die with Lori. There was no way they could shoot the scene from the comics, and now they’re just stuck with a baby.
Everyone is welcome’d into Terminus where they all sit down to a lovely meal — for many, their first fresh meal since the prison. Tensions start to relax and all seems well. Then, while stepping out to use the restroom, Daryl stumbles upon a shirt and something clicks in the back of his head — he’s seen that before but he can’t place it. The camera pans back as realization washed over Daryl like a gallon of cold, harsh reality — it’s Beth’s shirt. Daryl storms into the room where most are finishing up their meals to confront Mary who calmly admits that yes, that was the shirt worn by their former companion Beth. Shock and anger flashes from face to face of the weary crew and voices cry out demanding to know where Beth is now. Mary response with indifference and responds simply, “in your stomachs”.
FIN
I think Carol is going to get it. Joe will kill her in front of Darryl and Darryl will lose his mind and waste Joe is gruesome way.
Not if she wasn’t aware of “the rules” prior to taking something of Joe’s. He’s a softie when it comes to that first-strike.
So they went through Daryl’s breakthrough with Beth, had her say that he would miss her when she was gone, they had a happy day or two and then she’s gone and his world goes to shit again. So Michonne and Carl playing on the train tracks with Rick smiling, Maggie and Glenn’s happy reunion ending with her making him burn his picture and say that he wouldn’t need it, she would never leave him…this show doesn’t let happy endings last for very long. Michonne, Carl, Maggie, Glen – one of them is going down. Plus you know that Beth is on the Terminus barbie. (that funeral home? ITS A TRAP!) Break out the cocktail sauce.
I think Beth might be toast, but I cannot see the show letting a longtime character die off camera. They will have to milk the visuals for all they are worth.
But I think Maggie will be the major death Sunday.
I think Terminus is a cannibal camp. Anyone see those huge steaks on the grill that Mary was cooking? I think Beth is the meal that our gang will consume unknowingly. Someone will discover the truth (probably Rick) and freak out. Cannibals!!!!
Lennie James was also listed by imdb to appear in the season 3 finale, which of course didn’t happen.
Rick wont die he cant baby Judith needs her daddy
shame on you for wishing a baby to die…hope you get a belly ache
I believe the fact that Carol is the one to bring Rick’s daughter back to him will influence his opinion of her. But only if Carol and Tyrese keep mum about Lizzie and Mika.
I see a scene of Joe’s gang confronting Rick, and Daryl, standing behind them all, wipes out the bad guys and saves Rick (again).