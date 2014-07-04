Opie & Anthony Co-Host Anthony Cumia Has Been Fired From SiriusXM

Yesterday we told you about Opie & Anthony host going on a bit of a tirade on Twitter after an incident that happened in Times Square. The lesson that you’d think most celebrities would’ve learned by now is that you don’t say insane things in a public forum and not expect repercussions. Those repercussions? Anthony Cumia getting fired by SiriusXM. From The Wrap:
“SiriusXM has terminated its relationship with Anthony Cumia of the Opie & Anthony channel,” Patrick Reilly, senior vice president, Communications, SiriusXM told TheWrap. ”The decision was made, and Cumia informed, late Thursday, July 3 after careful consideration of his racially-charged and hate-filled remarks on social media.”
Reilly concluded: “Those remarks and postings are abhorrent to SiriusXM, and his behavior is wholly inconsistent with what SiriusXM represents.”
How did Anthony Cumia react to the news?
I’m guessing this is the part where most people will get the specifics of the First Amendment wrong.
Like that. Sure, you CAN say stupid stuff, but that doesn’t prevent your employer for wanting to protect themselves after a rant that associates their brand with your rant.
Isn’t being a radio host in 2014 punishment enough?
I’ll never understand why people listen to guys like him and stern and the rest.
Sometimes they have funny stuff and stories. In youtube snippets with good comedians taking lead, they are tolerable.
I just said that down below. I totally agree with you. I just do not get it.
Howard Stern can’t be compared to this guy
This isn’t anything different than what he’s said for YEARS. It’s like Donald Sterling. If Gawker had done a story on what a racist asshole cumia was years ago they would have fired him then?
Instead of linking to stories, how about some thoughtful analysis and explanation of what he said that got him fired?
Do racial and sexual expletives blasted on Twitter really require “thoughtful analysis and explanation” for a reader to understand why they’d lead to someone’s termination?
What possible explanation do you need? It speaks for itself.
It might have to do with referring to black people as savages. Just a blind guess though
If I had just read this article I wouldn’t have known any of that shit, and that was my fucking point.
Like half of the first sentence is a link to the original article. It’s also probably assumed if you’re clicking this article you’re more than likely familiar with what happened.
I do get your point though
I think you bring up something that can be discussed, @Digital Wonderbread, he said something quite offensive and his employer fired him. It could happen to any of us. And there wouldn’t be an army of fans to help save our jobs either, just a pink slip and unemployment.
In fact, I’d hate to have to go through this today with some sort of name recognition. If one employer thinks you are poison, I feel it would be like throwing you in a grave when it comes to getting work.
But should it? I don’t like what he said and I don’t agree with it at all. I think he’s skirting around it by continuing to point out that she assaulted him (which she probably did and she should be punished too). I wouldn’t personally call for him to be fired though. There are plenty of assholes in places of high power and visibility and they’re keeping their jobs.
At the end of the day though, it’s up to the company and that’s the final say. So when I wrote up the other story along with half of the internet, I don’t think we got him fired. I thought I was pretty fair to the guy. But Sirius didn’t like what they saw and took action.
Who knows, it could all just be some publicity stunt. When was the last time you heard about them in the news?
Also I am shocked only two people told me to get fucked in the other article. I love when people curse my fake pen name.
@Coked Up Jesus – yeah but it’s 2014. At what point are we going to stop essentially waving off people who publicly say minorities are essentially sub human with “oh it’s just their opinion!”.
As far as I’m concerned if your job is to broadcast your opinions and your opinion includes things like this then you should no longer be allowed to broadcast, at least not in this capacity. He has his own little website where he broadcasts too , he should just stick to that
That’s called censorship
@Staubachlvr, Cumina has been censored? Show me where. Last time I checked, his Twitter was active and he was railing away with abandon.
No that was to dissident. He said that he shouldn’t be allowed to broadcast certain opinions. While it isn’t a first amendment violation, it certainly wanders into the territory of corporate and societal censorship.
@Staubachlvr – And? It’s about time we start treating people who say shit like Cumia says the way it should be treated. It should no longer be tolerated.
That was a pretty poor sentence on my part, yeesh.
He says a lot of stupid shit but firing him is ridiculous. He didn’t even say it on the air and he said WAY WORSE things on their show before. This is coming from someone that thinks that O&A STINK btw. This is another case of PC bullshit.
There’s nothing “PC” about a major corporation not wanting to be associated with a man who calls black people animals, and says a woman should be grateful for not being shot. HOW ABOUT SOME PERSONAL RESPONSIBILTY
@Thanksgiving Chimp, I believe Anthony was “beaten up” just as much as I believe Morton Downey Jr. was set upon by Nazi skinheads in an airport bathroom.
@Thanksgiving Chimp He may get angry at that person, but I’d be willing to bet he wouldn’t go on a tirade against that person’s entire ethnic group/race/nationality, etc.
@Thanksgiving Chimp, if he “had the shit kicked out of him” as you claim, then why didn’t he call the cops? File a police report? I question the truthfulness of his version of events.
What’s funny to me is it’s not like Twitter is some always-on type of deal. He had to type all that shit in and hit send. He had every opportunity to read his post, think “gee, this might get me in trouble,” and delete the message. All I’m saying is it takes a special breed of stupid to publicly post your racist BS.
And @Thanksgiving Chimp, although I’m sure I’d be upset and angry, my first reaction wouldn’t be “all black people are savages” because I’m not a fucking troglodyte.
Truly a face for radio.
What I love is that Imus with his “nappy headed hos” you could make a argument to defend Imus, not a very strong one but an argument nonetheless. this dude went full on “1950s Klansman, Missippin Burnin’ Segration lovin, mel Gibson style meltdown” Seriously bro how did he not expect to get fired
Between this guy and skinny Richman, I would think every agent in the world would be telling their clients to delete their Twitter, Instagram, whateverthefuckbook immediately. But God I hope they don’t…
Nah, most of them are gonna farm it to ghostwriters. You need that social media presence.
@Dan Seitz ghostwriters like one Dan Seitz?
@DNP Priapism Nah, probably more like “intern at ad agency.”
@Dan Seitz oh nice, glad to see you’re up there in the hierarchy
This creepy goblin was taking creeper shots of women in time square and one went off on him. He’s lucky she didn’t try to drive a stake through his heart.
Where did I say he was the only one in the wrong? He should have pressed charges for assault, but actions have consequences and if you’re snapping ass pics of people walking around (which is legal) one might decide to kick your ass (which is not). And if you go on twitter disparaging an entire race of people because one individual enthusiastically objected to you taking ass pics of her, your company might decide to shit-can you. Nothing of value was lost or learned here.
The person who struck him is an idiot and should be in jail, but that doesn’t mean what he did is a rational response.
First off, he is not saying “FREEDOM” as 1st Amendment issue as I read this. He probably meant free to day what he wants w/o bosses, lawyers or sponsors threatening him.
Secondly, he is an idiot for taking this to twitter. Had he just gone off on his show, this never would have made the news it did.
Lastly, if he is telling the truth as it happened, it is pretty amazing that he accidentally took a picture of a woman who then got annoyed, called him a white slur and then started throwing punches at him YET he is the bad guy for saying mean things on twitter after it happened. Amazing times we live in…
I haven’t heard a single person defending the woman. If he just went on twitter and called that woman a hotheaded, stupid cunt, nobody would have said anything. Instead who threw an entire race under the bus.
It’s like getting Capone for tax evasion. They are gone, you just don’t care how it happened.
Guess all that remains is syphilis & death.
I have never understood why people even listen radio dipshits like this guy and Stern. I just do not find them enjoyable at all.
This is why I generally stick to podcasts.
Jeff just beat me to it; there’s so much out there in the world of pods that I don’t think I’ve bothered with the radio in years unless it is to listen to a baseball game.
Radio is unbearable.
I also prefer podcasts.
@Jeff Sorensen I will have to do that. The only podcast that I listen to right now is ‘Welcome to Nightvale’
I’m not seeing the huge difference between satellite radio and podcasts. Is it because one is live?
@MagSeven: That’s about it, as far as I’m concerned. Neither is regulated by the FCC, and unless the podcast is done by some guy in his basement who somehow got distribution without the backing of a company, both could still be fired by a boss if they say something that’s considered unacceptable.
When it comes to podcasts: Filmdrunk Frotcast, Nerdist, Star Talk, Comedy Bang Bang, WTF With Marc Maron, Girl on Guy (Aisha Tyler), The Station Agents. Those are in my regular rotation.
How Did This Get Made is a must-listen for movie buffs who love to make fun of bad movies. I also enjoy Adam Carrolla (except I fast-forward when he starts talking about politics).
Podcasts are where a lot of these radio guys end up anyways. It’s just a different format for delivery of a talk show. You know he’s going to have his own podcast very shortly.
@MagSeven I have always assumed that podcasts are so great because you can just pick and choose what you want.
Radio is dead.
That shit is 100% intolerable.
I agree completely. It disturbs me deeply to listen to Liquid Metal. They have some good stuff on there, and I’ve been introduced to some music I might have missed out on otherwise, but most of time it is like listening to the classic rock station that was my only choice in high school: you can set your watch by what song they’re playing.
I can remember when AM radio was a real powerhouse.
Yes, I am old.
Yeh he’s been saying shit like this for years, I love Opie and Anthony and don’t take them too seriously. Just pleeeeease don’t apologize Anthony. They have a running gag for how long we can go without a public apology and I’d hate for him to be one of the ones to reset the clock.
Well this sucks.
I listen to O&AandJim often. My favorite thing about their show, and a lot of XM/sirius shows in general is that it is “unfiltered’ and they say pretty much whatever they want. You CAN go to far with things, and he did. I always thought this would eventually happen, but on the radio and not twitter. This is about the 100th instance of a person getting canned for twitter comments, so there is a very fierce precedent here. Anyone who is dumb enough to go to twitter and do this, deserves to be fired on stupidity alone.
Perhaps he can get Floyd the Barber and Goober the mechanic to fly up from Mayberry to co-host.
A talk show on SiriusXM. LOL
Is any one so hard up for radio these days that they still listen to that? It’s 2014.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA what a loser to bad this comes 20 years to late…these 2 are the most unfunny guys on radio or shall I say entertainment…I mean having listeners have sex in a church and listening in on it…yea ok real mature…these guys never had an original thought…I’m all for freedom of speech but what ppl don’t understand about it is the company you work for doesn’t care about that right…it’s about protecting their image…they have every right to do that…just look what happened to Paula Dean…she said something 30 YEARS AGO and it still cost her her job…and for all Stern haters out there…for all the shit he’s been vilified for he never once crossed the line…he knows how to say something and stay within the boundaries and still be able to entertain…that’s why he’s the best at what he does almost 40 years later…and if you haven’t been listening everyday for that long shut the fuck up cause you really have no idea what your talking about…good riddance to those two…HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I recommend Zyprexa.
He’s been a Mew York resident for like a decade and has a history of taking creep shots. If you think he was just taking innocent photos of landmarks he sees every god damn day you’re a moron @Thanksgiving Chimp
I’m actually kind of surprised they fired him. But you can definitely get away with a lot more in the closed off echo chamber of a subscription only radio show where just your fans are listening
I like the “You got fired for getting assaulted?!?!” angle his idiot followers are taking.
I’m pretty sure the woman involved also doesn’t have a job at Sirius.
I know. It’s like it’s lost that he’s being fired for his racist Twitter rant.
Is there a group of people who understand the 1st Amendment less than racist conservatives?
Hippy liberals?
Poor millionaire. Whatever is he gonna do now?
Did any of you look at the photos in his twitter feed? Nothing creepy about them. ONE photo with a girls ass in it and it wasn’t the one who assaulted him. Lots of people jumping to conclusions…
Ahahahhaha, nice. This is the funniest thing to ever come out of that show. Including the CKonaissance.
what’s the point of shock-jocks now? if i need random, childish, hilarious insulting i got 4chan for that.
Im a long time listener of the show and I dont agree with everything the guy says, but he should have the right to say it especially off air, considering how much worse things hes said on air. I just think that the fans know he can be a lil racist at times but atleast hes honest about his prejudices daily and not hiding behind the veil of being politically correct, But above all else hes FUNNY, its literally his job to give his opinion and Sirius thinks that a few slightly racist tweets are gonna hurt theyre bussiness. By firing Ant they are just selfdestructing they’re own company, the fans know of his intolerances and anyone who gives a fraction of a shit about the show this really shouldnt be news to so there really wouldnt be a whole lot of subscribers lost over it. But by firing one of the cornerstones of an entire fucking channel they’ll lose thousands of listeners and most likely Jimmy and Opie will walk shortly too. If theres one brightside I can take from this is that maybe the boys will get with the times and just start video podcasting like Rogan with complete freedom.
He does have the right to say whatever he wants off the air.
He still has the right.
No one has taken any rights away from him. Aside from his employer taking away his right to negatively affect the image of the company.
Are you suggesting we take the right to fire employees for damaging the company’s image away from the company?
I find it a little frightening that you think he, and specifically these tweets, are a “little” racist
@TFBuckFutter I never said anything about anyone taking any rights away from him I understand theres freedom of speech but rarely speech without consequence. And I in fact support SiriusXM’s right to terminate him if they feel he’s hurting they’re image. I just thiink its a poor business decision to fire him so quickly considering how fleeting the radio industry even is and how crucial programs like O and A and Howard Stern who depend on their freedom of expression on and off air were to the company’s startup and success
@Turd Ferguson, people who don’t listen to the show don’t have the context to see the ridiculousness of this situation. He may have taken it a bit far but he has said worse on air and Twitter before. No sense in debating with internet white knights and trolls.
Sirius has been cutting costs for years now. They obviously took advantage of the situation to get rid of him without paying out his contract. Doesn’t really surprise me. The show will not be renewed in October and they will save a few million. That is what this is really about.
@ Turd Ferguson First, I really am enjoying the origins of our respective usernames here.
I just don’t have any problem with any company firing an employee for their actions if those actions draw negative attention to the company.
If someone in a Target polo shirt gets into a fist fight at Burger King, and it gets on the news, and Target doesn’t want that image being representative of their brand, then I have no issue with them firing that person.
Radio is dying though. I don’t disagree with you there. And the ridiculous rate structure Sirius has isn’t helping their company. I doubt they will gain any customers from this, and it will probably be a net loss, but not paying out his contract may even things out. You have to assume this wasn’t a rash decision.
@Burt Macklin, FBI that makes the most sense. I don’t like what he said at all and I’m not a fan of the show, but I don’t think that’s the straw that broke their back in terms of content they have a problem with.
He still said that shit though.
@dissident I find it frightening you care what other people think
That doesn’t even make sense in the context of this discussion
I think he’s not much of a racist, he’s never even won a race or sumptin… tsst tsst
Fuckin’ home run, Chippa!
Double guns, bitch.
Maybe he can get back on air at Morons R Us Radio. Their niche programming and demographics would be a perfect fit
I’m sure this firing made him rethink his stance on urban African Americans and will in no way cause him to resent them even more. Good job fixing racism, y’all!
Doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who’s willing to change anything about himself in even the slightest way.
Is Cumina actually claiming his First Amendment rights have been violated, or is everyone just setting up a strawman?
He’s not said anything of the sort. Some of his more hard-core alcolytes are flying that flag. Im both an O&A fan and one who thinks Ant’s a jackass moron when it comes to his views on race and politics – but I also think thats okay – at least he’s honest… I think he probably should have apologized and/or claimed the rehab angle, but he’s not about to do that… so here we are.
I think it is mostly the followers. They’re almost a lot worse anyway.
Weird decision. Can’t imagine anyone who’s offended by what he said was ever a regular listener in the first place. If Sirius decided to fire him to placate the fans who might be offended, that was probably a miscalculation. Maybe his boss(es) already hated him, and leapt at the chance to fire him when a semi-plausible excuse came up.
Pretty shitty week for him though. I almost sort of remotely feel something vaguely along the lines of pity for the guy.
I’ve listened to O&A on and off since about 2000. But fuck this guy, and not just for this in particular. Sure, he can be funny, but for all intents and purposes Anthony is a pretty shitty person. I’m sure Sirius was pretty sick of him, just judging from the various bitching about Sirius they’ve done on the show throughout the years.
And I have a hard time feeling sorry for someone who constantly complained about his workplace, who lives an extremely comfortable life in his multi-million dollar mansion, and who has on more than one occassion threatened to just quit and just do his video podcast full-time.
This was probably the best case scenario for all parties. Sirius washes its hands of him, O&A can go do what they want to do without the restrictions placed upon them by Sirius. Everyone wins.
Id ask Opie, Norton, Sam, E-Rock, Roland, Kenny, and everyone else about that before we make assumptions. No podcast is gonna support ($$$) the “team” the way SXM did.
Dunno about the hangers-on, but O&A and Norton have all threatened to walk in the past whenever shit has happened and said they’d be more than fine following past friends of the show into the podcast world.
And the team can probably find other work. I’d be surprised if Sirius didn’t keep Sam and E-Rock, at the very least.
The worst part about all of this is Patrice is not around anymore to talk about the situation and break it down. His and Ants race relation discussions were pretty good
This, though I have a feeling Patrice would probably tell him to knock that shit off. He and Cumia were good buds, but even Patrice would have a hard time defending Cumia’s tweeting of “they aren’t people” following an alleged assault by a black woman.
I adored Patrice O’Neal, but it’s not like his views on women were any better than Cumia’s views on black people.
@dissident
Too true.
How many people showed up for the Free Cumia protest at SiriusXM HQ this morning.