Getty Image

Noticeably absent from the Hollywood premiere for the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black last week was Taryn Manning, who stars as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on the popular Netflix series. Fueling rumors, several lengthy diatribes were posted from Manning’s Instagram account over the weekend, which subsequently went dark for several hours on Sunday morning.

Once restored, Manning posted an update claiming that her account had been “epically hacked” and that she was sorry. Likewise, her Instagram bio currently reads, “My account is hacked and I am sorry for these messages:( i am back in now and was able to erase!”

According to TooFab, there was a newly posted video of Manning singing, which has since likewise been removed.

In the original posts, Manning appeared to have lashed out against fame, throwing her “team” of agents, managers and lawyers under the bus for not doing anything to help her when she was struggling. The posts also accused her costars of not supporting her, at one point adding, “Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch.”