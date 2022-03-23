This week Disney employees began doing daily walkouts in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Those participating take issue not only with the state leaders who proposed and support it, but also their company, which they think have not done enough to oppose it. And on the first day of protests, they got some big-time support.

As rounded up by Entertainment Weekly, some big names — including ones employed by Disney themselves — stepped up to give those publicly opposing the legislation some love. There was Oscar Isaac, who took time during a junket for Disney+/Marvel show Moon Knight to talk to Variety about the bill.

“I guess my comment would be, [singing] ‘Gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!’” he said. “Yeah, it’s an absolutely ridiculous law. It’s insane. It’s insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It’s astounding that it even exists in this country.”

One of Isaac’s fellow Marvel-ites, Mark Ruffalo re-tweeted a statement from actress Kerry Washington, saying he stood “proud and in solidarity with our LBGTQIA+ family!”

Raven-Symoné, currently working on Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, revealed that she and her castmates were with them on the ground. “In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out,” she wrote on Instagram. “In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.”

Meanwhile, over at Peacock, Larry Wilmore showed a picture of him and his colleagues standing in solidarity with Disney employees.

We’re taking the time today on set to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ employees of Disney. We’re all in this together!! pic.twitter.com/HILTLTWLt4 — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) March 22, 2022

Rebecca Perez, a Disney animator, shared a picture of some of the protesters.

The legislation, expected to be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits the teaching of gay and trans matters in early schooling. Critics have charged it as straight-up homophobic and transphobic, bound to further marginalize and endanger already marginalized and endangered groups. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has fumbled trying to respond to staff disapproval of the way he’s handled the matter, even revealing that highers-up have even forced them to neuter LGBTQIA+ characters. DeSantis, meanwhile, has mocked the company that comprises a key part of his state’s economy, even after they’ve yanked money away from lawmakers who supported the bill.

