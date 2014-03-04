And The Award For The Most Clutch Oscars Party Cosplay Goes To…

03.04.14

If you’ve never been to an Oscars costume party, consider yourself lucky to not be feeling the sting of personal failure when gazing at this most superior cosplay. This winning costume was made by Redditor papthegreek, who posted this photo with the caption, “For our Oscars costume party, I went as the whole movie.” This guy must have been so stoked when Gravity swept the technical awards and got the best director nod for Alfonso Cuaron.

SPOILER ALERT: at the end of the party, this guy hooks George Clooney to a helium balloon and tosses Sandra Bullock into the pool.

Via Reddit

