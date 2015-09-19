OshKosh B’Gosh Wants This Parody Pulled Saying It’s ‘Disastrous’ For Them

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kids clothing brand OshKosh B’Gosh does not, apparently, have a very thick skin when it comes to maintaining their family-friendly brand. The New York-based comedy group Three Busy Debras created a parody video about an OshKosh “reboot,” casting Sandy Honig and Alyssa Stonoha as two “Manhattan arists” named Jebba and Meth who are the new face of OshKosh B’Gosh. It’s a pretty funny three-minute video that turns OshKosh into the next American Apparel; both Jebba and Meth are flipping the bird and probably stoned off their rockers, but they’re also older than OshKosh’s target consumer.

As it turns out, tripped-out hipsters are not the types that OshKosh wants associated with their brand and their legal department wants the video pulled. They’ve lodged an official complaint which reads as follows:

Video is using trademark without the permission of the trademark owner and in a negative light. Trademark appears at the beginning and then video shows 2 women giving the middle finger to the audience. The women in the video appear to be under the influence of drugs by their demeanor and actions. Then our trademark appears again before the video ends. The name of the video contains our trademark, as well. This gives a negative image of our brand and associates our brand with the actions of the women in the video. Our customers would view this video as one that comes from us and it would be disasterous [sic] to our business and to our brand. Our customers are parents and grandparents who buy our clothes for babies and young children and such a video could make them believe that it comes from us and that we approve of the content. PLEASE NOTE I WAS UNABLE TO DOWNLOAD OUR REGISTRATIONS BUT THEY CAN BE RETRIEVED ON THE TRADEMARK OFFICE WEBSITE

The argument is that by using OshKosh’s trademark, Three Busy Debras might cause confusion for (stupid) people who might think this is something that the company made themselves. OskKosh’s legal department gave YouTube and Three Busy Debras 48 hours to remove the video. In an official statement to Splitsider, the comedians said: “It’s not real it’s a joke.”

Before the complaint became public, the video had about 800 views on it. As of this writing, it has broken 4,000. So, congratulations, Three Busy Debras, on the very generous free publicity provided by OshKosh B’Gosh!

