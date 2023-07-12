You have probably heard about those dastardly orcas that keep tanking ships near Spain and Portugal, possibly out of revenge, in addition to a killer whale sinking a yacht. Experts have theorized that the orcas, which are an intelligent species, are feeling the pain from mankind as an endangered species.

As well, there’s no way that you’ve forgotten the recent Titanic submersible disaster, in which the ocean literally crushed five Oceangate tourists, including a 19-year-old who didn’t even want to be there. Some people (myself included) wonder if perhaps we should give the ocean a break because it’s trying to tell us something: “Get outta here.”

Now, the otters have seemingly had it, too. In Santa Cruz, KSBW covered the story of one of these cute little critters deciding that they own the surfboards. Aggressive attacks have ensued:

The New York Times also published a feature on this otter gone mad. It really wants to eat surfboards, and this is somehow no joke:

On Monday, Joon Lee, 40, a software engineer, was surfing at Steamer Lane, a popular surf spot in Santa Cruz, when 841 approached his board. “I tried to paddle away but I wasn’t able to get far before it bit off my leash,” he said. Mr. Lee abandoned his board and watched in horror as the otter climbed atop it and proceeded to rip chunks out of it with her powerful jaws. “I tried to get it off by flipping the board over and pushing it away, but it was so fixated on my surfboard for whatever reason, it just kept attacking,” he said.

Yes, the ocean needs a vacation from us, but it probably won’t ever receive one. After all, the Icon Of The Seas looks like an absolute monstrosity and will soon launch as the world’s biggest cruise ship to date. Be careful out there!

(Via KSBW & New York Times)