Our Bodies Are Ready, Captain

#Skateboarding #Dogs #Avengers #Patrick Stewart #Star Trek
06.04.12 6 years ago

Oh Captain, my Captain.

15 Important Reminders That WWE Superstars Should Not Be Allowed To Record Music |With Leather|

The Summer Of Drake: Beef, Music, Women & Everything In Between |Smoking Section|

Ruckus Brought: Wu-Tang Members Will Likely Play Themselves in Wu-Tang Movie |Film Drunk|

Meme Watch: Attractive Guy Gives Naively Unhelpful Girl Advice |UPROXX|

Jon Stewart Points Out The Hypocrisy In Bloomberg’s Proposed Ban On Sugary Drinks |UPROXX|

2012 Summer Olympics American Athletes To Watch: Mariya Koroleva And Mary Killman |With Leather|

Boyd Crowder and Joffrey Discuss Why They’re So Evil |Warming Glow|

Black Keys New ‘Gold On The Ceiling’ Video Is…Bizarre |UPROXX|

“We’re Not Against Rap…We’re Not Against Rappers…” |Smoking Section|

Probably the best headline of all time |Film Drunk|

TV GIFs of the Week |Warming Glow|

Skateboard Tricks At 1000 FPS |High Definite|

Minesweeper Scratch-Off Postcard |Technabob|

15 Worst Comedy Sequels Of All Time |HuffPost Comedy|

15 Insane Theories About Movies And Television That Will Blow Your Mind |Buzzfeed|

Car hits building made famous by “Clerks.” It wasn’t even supposed to be there today |Fark|

Six Pseudo-Spoilerish Reasons Why You’re Wrong To Doubt Ridley Scott And The Women Of Prometheus |Pajiba|

VIDEO BELOW: Three Boston Terriers Skateboarding At Stuttgart |via Buzzfeed|

[Pictures via BleedingCool and Reddit.]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Skateboarding#Dogs#Avengers#Patrick Stewart#Star Trek
TAGSAVENGERSDogsHulkKate MulgrewLINKSMY BODY IS READYPATRICK STEWARTScott BakulaSKATEBOARDINGStar Trekwilliam shatner

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP