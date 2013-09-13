‘Outbreak’ In Real Life: Monkeys Full Of Deadly Herpes Invade Florida

Florida is, in reality, not that bizarre of a state, or at least no weirder than any other state, despite what respected news organizations would have you believe. That said, apparently Florida has a problem on its hands: Freakin’ herpes-ridden Rhesus monkeys straight out of a late ’90s virus movie.
Basically, what happened was this: Back in 1930, some idiot released a few pairs of Rhesus monkeys into the wild because they’re cute and Tarzan was a thing. This has meant that, eighty years later, there are now nearly 1,000 Rhesus pieces running around the state, after they learned to swim off the small island in the Silver River they were marooned on. They’ve been found hundreds of miles away in major urban areas such as Jacksonville, and they’re notoriously difficult to catch; one of these clever little jerkasses took four years to finally trap.
Oh, and they have monkey herpes. You might be wondering why monkey herpes is such a big deal. The short answer is the herpes somebody might pick up from a drunken night in a skanky bar is HSV-1 or HSV-2. It’s painful, unpleasant, and humiliating, but it’s unlikely to kill you. Monkey herpes is Herpes B, which has an 80% fatality rate in humans and it can kill you in a month and a half.
Did we mention that the vast majority of these monkeys have the monkey herp? And that it can be transmitted via bites and scratches? And that they like to live near water, which is essentially all that Florida is?
So, essentially, Florida is facing a massive public health crisis courtesy of a bunch of wild animals that have rapidly adapted to their environment and carry a deadly disease. All we really need is Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts, and we can stage Outbreak for real.
This is Florida. How about they just open a hunting season for them and BOOM, in one year, problem solves itself.
Because this is Florida, and the Floridians will mostly end up shooting each oth… oh, wait. GENIUS.
Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo*
In my defense, in that era they were painfully easy to confuse.
Not really.
Rene Russo = Hot
Julia Roberts = CAN’T SLEEP CLOWN WILL EAT ME
Now Kyra Sedgwick and Julia? That one was tougher.
haha Kyra and Julia for sure, those huge mouths
No “Bugs Bunny cuts Florida loose” gif?
I wouldn’t want to crib Gawker’s shtick.
They need to release dogs that like monkey meat, then bears who like dog meat, then shoot the bears.
the Jacksonville Herpes Monkeys seems like a better football team name than the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Somehow, I don’t think the Jacksonville Herpmonkeys would go over well for, well, anybody.
This shit is bananas.
B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
I hate that song. Have a dancing banana.
Check and mate.
THIS ISN’T EVEN MY FINAL FORM!
So many jokes, and the only one I know Uproxx would appreciate is a big spoiler from Burn Notice’s finale. Goddamn Friday the 13th.
1000 monkeys vs 19.32 million Floridians. I like those odds.
The Floridians don’t stand a chance.
Too Bad those Monkey’s aren’t young black kids, or his Ex-wife, because then George Zimmerman would be on the case.
These all came from 2 monkeys? Nice to see inbreeding transcends just the human population in Florida.
^ Derek Jeter, everyone!
Next let’s welcome Ron Mexico to the stage!
No B.S. I actually have worked with old world monkeys and yes, the majority of them have herpes B. It’s transmitted either by exposure to the mucus membranes or bite/scratch. The B-virus impacts the central nervous system and basically shuts the body rather efficiently. I had to carry a card in my wallet at all times saying that I worked with monkeys and that if found in a certain state to alert medical staff of what may be Herpes B. It’s nothing to eff around with. I have always thought it crazy that people are interacting with these species of primates while on vacation because they just aren’t aware.
Oh, if deadly herpes has to strike somewhere, is there any place better for that to happen than Florida? I think not.
This fall on Fox – “HerpMonkey Hunter”!