A few weeks ago, Padma Lakshmi shared a photo of herself in a bathtub, naked while eating pasta. To me, it looks like she’s living her best life (although I do not advise eating pizza while topless; too much could go wrong), but some pearl clutchers criticized the Taste the Nation host for not thinking of the children, or whatever. Lakshmi addressed those trolls at the TIME 100 Gala.

“I have boobs, I have nipples!” the television personality told Page Six. “So does every woman and man on the planet. I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it, and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and… not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything.”

Lakshmi has gone through this song and dance before.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Lakshmi responded to online trolls about going braless while recording a cooking demonstration. “(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself making lasagna. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

No one tell the trolls about Lakshmi being in Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue.

As an author, activist, actress, model, philanthropist, and television host, there isn’t anything Padma Lakshmi doesn’t do and now, she’s joining the pages of the SI Swimsuit 2023 issue!https://t.co/wbYzBnIYrm — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 1, 2023

(Via Page Six)