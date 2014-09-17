‘Passenger Shaming’ Should Be The Official Facebook Page Of Travelers Everywhere

#Memes
Senior Writer
09.17.14 16 Comments
shutterstock_215088160

Shutterstock

Flying blows. Sure, I agree with Louis CK’s entire assessment of how much of a miracle it is that we can fly through the air like birds, but everything that comes along with sitting on a passenger plane and rubbing elbows with strangers is just the worst. The majority of people simply don’t give a crap about how comfortable other people are when they’re flying, because short of shopping on the days before or after major holidays, it’s the most selfish and miserable situation in the world. It’s every man for himself in those giant metal planes, so unless you’ve mastered the art of sleeping through anything or you’re a more fortunate soul who travels in first or business class whenever you fly, you’ve undoubtedly looked at someone on your flight before and thought, “What the F is that A-hole’s problem?”

Since January of 2013, the fine folks behind Passenger Shaming have been collecting the worst photos taken by people who have asked that very same question, so we can all look at them together and laugh at the unbelievable nerve of the mannerless twats sitting next to us on flights. Thanks to some high profile coverage this week, the likes for Passenger Shaming’s Facebook page are out of control, as 31,124 (and counting) people are currently subscribed, up more than 3,000 from this morning. And now, people are posting their own from airports all over the world, but not everyone thinks this page is all in good fun.

Airplane shaming

Damn it, Carol. Why do you always have to try to ruin the fun? Counterpoint: Any man who takes his shirt off on an airplane deserves to be mocked. That said, here are some of my personal favorites from this incredible collection. Don’t worry, I’m not including the disgusting bathroom images. Especially this one.

Keep your phones charged, and happy flying, friends.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Memes
TAGSFLYINGMEMESpassenger shamingpeople are the worstSHAMING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP