Marjorie Taylor Greene may not have much to do as an elected lawmaker — she was kicked off committees due to her history of oft-violent rhetoric — but she’s still always in the news. Mere days after floating a bizarre conspiracy theory about Joe Biden giving arms to the Taliban, she’s gotten a Wyoming ski resort in trouble.

According to Axios, Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company, has announced they will no longer sell their items to Jackson Hole after two of its owners held a fundraiser for Greene and other Trumpist figures. Jay and Karen Kemmerer recently co-sponsored an event that supported the House Freedom Caucus, the coterie of Republican representatives that seeks to block progressive legislation. Also in attendance was Jim Jordan, who has been accused of ignoring several cases of sexual abuse at Ohio State University.

“Those that know us in Jackson Hole are aware that we make business decisions and build relationships in alignment with our values and advocacy efforts,” said a Patagonia spokesperson about removing their items from three of the resort’s stores. “We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest. We will continue to use our business to advocate for policies to protect our planet, support thriving communities and a strong democracy.”

The move was widely praised on social media.

.@Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario is a true heroine. Under her leadership this company is leading the way on what corporate responsibility should look like. https://t.co/0zBOztVTWx — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 21, 2021

Amazing! @Patagonia continues to show why it is the leader in corporate responsibility. Those looking for an example of how a company can fight for our democracy should pay attention.https://t.co/gPnWo5d1RP — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 21, 2021

Winter is Coming, y’all. I support good companies with good people with good social consciousness. @patagonia is my #1. They walked the walk here. https://t.co/ltCVMQljm8 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 21, 2021

.@Patagonia continues to set the gold standard for corporate citizenship. I’m continually impressed and never not proud to support them. Probs gonna go buy more — if I’m being honest. https://t.co/K8b1ndP8i9 — Brandon Richards (@BrandonRichards) August 21, 2021

