The Patriots Choked Away The One Seed

The Patriots had won seven straight over the Dolphins entering Sunday. New England had regained the inside track on the top seed in the AFC with San Diego upsetting Denver on Thursday night. With Tom Brady having a chance to drive for the winning score in the final minutes, he got as far as the red zone before throwing an interception to Michael Thomas, who has been signed off the practice squad this week.
Of course the usual assholes were just gonna assume Brady was gonna get it. No doubt they’ll decry that if Gronk were around, the Patriots would have scored within 30 seconds of regaining possession.
Tom Brady comeback conditions are in prime shape right now.
— The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 15, 2013
And it gets worse for the Patriots: the Bengals can jump to the two-seed with a win this evening over the Steelers due to the head-to-head victory that the Bengals have over the Pats.
Besides the Steelers’ draft position, the chance to take New England down a couple of seeds is enough reason to root for the home of Skyline Chili.
I’ve never rooted for the Bungles before. What an incredibly awkward feeling…
you and thousands of Cincinnatieans
Now all I need is a Gio explosion to bring me back from fantasy death and the combo of victory and greatriots choking is gonna give me a little explosion of my own, nahmean?
HOW ABOUT DEM MOTHER FUCKING DOLPHINS?
I think you mean “real mother slapping” Dolphins.
But, yes, you done real good.
Why, what’s up with the DolphOH GOD WHY DID I JUST HIT IN THE FACE WITH A FOOTBALL?!?!?!?
EM; well done!
Dolphins only fuck mothers if they are DIRTY WHORES!
This game showed me that Tom Brady really is the only difference between Miami and NE in the AFCE. Both above average teams. One of them will win the division. Miami could do better in the playoffs, since they have a living breathing defense.
I will so look forward to going to work tomorrow and listening to the assholes on WEEi tell me how the league has it in for them. Go Bengals.
Nobody get your hopes up. The Bengals will find a way to lose this game. Thirty years of watching them has revealed this truth.
You sir are a prophet befitting of the name Jethro.
Good Lord. Did everyone else see the Pats crying for pass interference on EVERY SINGLE PLAY during their final drive? (I’m assuming that it’s learned behavior, due to it working multiple times in the past).
“Multiple” in this case being a contender for Understatement of the Year
It was truly amazing. Especially since after every incomplete or overthrow Nantz would say almost sadly “No Flag.” I hope The Ravens fuck them up something awful next week.
THIS.
@CBQUE: Damn skippy.
It was DISGUSTING! No other team looks for flags. NE totally needs to get over themselves.
Tommy! Think of the CHILDREN!
Another sad evening, giving Giselle the motorboat of sorrow.
Yes, poor guy.
DAMN, this makes me happy.
The announcers literally decried that if Gronk were around, he probably would caught that ball that Thomas knocked out of Amendola’s hands. It was glorious.
i dont think the patriots choked. but i can’t expect you to understand that, since you don’t know anything about football. dolphins beat them plain and simple.
while I generally agree with the sentiment of averting the “choke” accusation (when apt), and taking the more p.c. high road of giving credit to the other team—-the terrible kickoff, along with the 3rd/17 4th/5 sequence could certainly qualify as a “choke”, but non-Pats fans are still looking at this team as elite, when we’re quite simply playing with some pretty average/below avg talent at most positions…Brady obviously helps
also hear them not blaming officials in the media…”Shitty plays”-Brady “tip your hat to Miami, they made more plays than us…”-Edelman. Shit on the Pats all you want, at least they won’t singularly blame officials for losses (a la Dick Sherman).
Gostkowski’s flubs killed us, and despite being short, injury-wise (not to belabor, but they do stack up), we still compete….this is why the Bengals can’t have nice things
Christmas Ape: 2013 Patriot troll of the year.
It is quite effective… and with very little effort.
It is for Patriots haters. Fans don’t care. I do want to thank Pittsburgh for keeping Cincy from walking through through the open door to the 2 seed last night,
It won’t matter once Miami wins the AFCE, anyway.
It is quite evident that many of the fans get their panties in a bunch from most of these posts.