The Patriots Choked Away The One Seed

12.15.13 4 years ago 32 Comments

ttom

The Patriots had won seven straight over the Dolphins entering Sunday. New England had regained the inside track on the top seed in the AFC with San Diego upsetting Denver on Thursday night. With Tom Brady having a chance to drive for the winning score in the final minutes, he got as far as the red zone before throwing an interception to Michael Thomas, who has been signed off the practice squad this week.

Of course the usual assholes were just gonna assume Brady was gonna get it. No doubt they’ll decry that if Gronk were around, the Patriots would have scored within 30 seconds of regaining possession.

And it gets worse for the Patriots: the Bengals can jump to the two-seed with a win this evening over the Steelers due to the head-to-head victory that the Bengals have over the Pats.

