Watch Patton Oswalt And Billy Eichner Slam Pixar And Do An Impossible Shakira-Themed Quiz

Patton Oswalt was championing Billy Eichner long before most of us had even heard of the shout-y street sprinter, so it’s only appropriate that Billy gave him a chance to get quizzed in the face in absurd Billy on the Street fashion.
After singing the praises of Ratatouille and emphatically dumping on everything else Pixar has ever done — somewhat validated by Patton’s giggles of non-refutal — Billy unveils the ludicrous premise for Patton’s quiz: “Does Shakira Know What This Is?” That’s right, Billy names an object or concept and Patton has to guess whether Shakira knows what it is. This is heavy stuff.
FOX NEWS BREAKING:
PATTON OSWALT LOVES COMMUNISM? FIND OUT MORE TONIGHT BUT FIRST, PREGNANCY LINKED TO BABIES?
GENERAL PATTON LOVES COMMUNISM?!
“Americans wouldn’t know magical enchantment if it fucked them in the ass.”
“You have to be brave to face that bush” had me, Patton stifling a laugh with his hand made it even better.
Hypothetical here, can someone punch Billy in the face without it being a hate crime?
No that would just make you a piece of shit for assaulting a national treasure.
Could be the hangover but the yelling is just too much for me today. Limited doses is the key to Billy. On the street or in the Parks department, limited doses.
Patton Oswalt was even ON Modern Family. He didn’t just watch it!
I agree about Finding Nemo and Cars.
But I think Merida was too young to have much of a bush. And if she did, then facing it would require less bravery than perversion.
Yup, I love this.