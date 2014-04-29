Watch Patton Oswalt And Billy Eichner Slam Pixar And Do An Impossible Shakira-Themed Quiz

Patton Oswalt was championing Billy Eichner long before most of us had even heard of the shout-y street sprinter, so it’s only appropriate that Billy gave him a chance to get quizzed in the face in absurd Billy on the Street fashion.

After singing the praises of Ratatouille and emphatically dumping on everything else Pixar has ever done — somewhat validated by Patton’s giggles of non-refutal — Billy unveils the ludicrous premise for Patton’s quiz: “Does Shakira Know What This Is?” That’s right, Billy names an object or concept and Patton has to guess whether Shakira knows what it is. This is heavy stuff.

