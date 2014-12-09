Paul McCartney’s ‘Destiny’ Theme Song Gets The Video It So Richly Deserves

Paul McCartney is undeniably a talented musician… but he’s also undeniably a lover of cheese and that can lead to some terrible things. Ask anybody who sat through Give My Regards To Broad Street, which you can easily do online if you hate yourself. One of those terrible things is the closing credits song for Destiny, which, to this point, has not had an official video.
Now it does. And it lives down to the song’s potential.
First of all, Sir Paul is a hologram projected by the Dinklebot, wildly gesticulating as some player characters look reverently at him:
Cut in some footage of the game’s ships flying across its admittedly beautiful levels, and that’s it. That’s the video. You paid for that with your hard-earned money, be proud!
Granted, there’s not much to work with here. Destiny‘s closing song is basically a greeting card with orchestral backing. Still, it’s not like this game doesn’t lend itself to cheesy pop songs; actually, fans have been making music videos for awhile and some of them are pretty good, or at least better edited, than this. Keep in mind, Activision spent vastly more marketing this game than actually developing it, so if anybody should have a fancy music video with custom graphics and his own character model, it’s the freaking former Beatle they probably paid a few million dollars to show up.
So, to summarize: McCartney likely got paid more money than you will ever see in your lifetime to wave his hands around for fifteen minutes while lip-syncing. That’s where your $60 went, and it just hardens my resolve that Destiny is the worst game of the year.
It should have been Bowie!!!
It really should have.
We will never know what Lennon would have done had he lived, but I’m betting it wouldn’t be crap like this.
I bet Lennon would be churning out even worse crap — if he was even still trying. He basically gave up in 1975.
A musician friend of mine once told me a story: he was ragging on McCartney while in the studio, and his producer stopped him and said, “Paul McCartney has forgotten more good songs THIS MORNING than you will write in your lifetime.”
@ErikEJ It is true the man is incredibly talented. He has written the single most covered song of all time, after all. That said, he has a tendency towards sugar.
As for Lennon, well, name one song he did after the Beatles that wasn’t ‘Imagine,’ which is also one of the most insincere songs ever written.
@Dan Seitz Oh, no question. He’s written some terrible songs too. But he’s still churning out great stuff (his album as the Fireman is pleasingly weird and inspired, IMHO).
As for Lennon…I’m glad we agree. “Imagine” might be the song I hate the most in the universe.
…And weird irony that they released it on the anniversary of Lennon’s death
Destiny had a story and there were end credits? I literally did not notice. Or was I supposed to go to bungie.net to see it like everything else in the goddamn game?*
*I am still playing it and leveling up and I feel dirty doing it and I am literally what’s wrong with the world by doing so. Admission is the first step to recovery. But god help me, I thought about buying the Xbox One DLC, despite knowing PS4 is getting twice as much for the same money. SOMEONE PLEASE HELP ME I’M SICK
Cheezits, have a seat. We’re all here because we’re worried about you.
I feel bad for the people that made it. Not the actual producers that dreamt it up (they have made some laughable decisions here) but the actual technicians that did the deed. This video will forever not be something they can write on their CV. And they can’t show it to their friends without prefacing it with an apology!
I guarantee you this was mostly slapped together by interns looking at an internal memo.
Stfu I like the game.. It’s not the greatest but I still is a lot better the call of duty n most of ur weirdos games.. I bet most of u play second life. weird mother fucking ppl.. Yeah I like the song.. U would understand how hard it must be to come with a song for kids.. But u guys r just a bunch of faggets PC loving retarded ass niggas that don’t have a life but play a game 24/7 because ur so much of a loser you have no social skills.. For all the bad comments ppl kill urself THANK YOU