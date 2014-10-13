Penélope Cruz Proves She’s The ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ In These Esquire Photos

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.13.14 9 Comments
penelope cruz

NICO FOR ESQUIRE

Having the title of Sexiest Woman Alive bestowed upon you is a little bit like being a Highlander: there can only be one. So, bad news, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Biel, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Kate Beckinsale, Minka Kelly, Rihanna, Mila Kunis, and Scarlett Johansson, you’re all dead, because Esquire has named Penelope Cruz the Sexiest Woman Alive, at least for the next 12 months.

After 1,000 words about bullfighters, we get to the writer’s hyperbolic description of Cruz.

She is impossibly beautiful. When she walks into a room, men start walking into furniture. Up close, however, she becomes almost hard to look at, like staring into the most unflattering mirror. When we meet strangers, we begin scanning their faces for their strengths and vulnerabilities, for the lights and scars that will tell us something about who they are and the life they have lived. Cruz has no physical flaws, the bent noses and crooked teeth we would normally use as signifiers. Her face contains no secrets, at least not about her. But her face tells you and the room plenty about you. If you want to feel like the world’s most judged man, sit down at a table in a restaurant with the Sexiest Woman Alive. (Via)

In a way, aren’t we all the Sexiest Woman Alive? (No.) Now that Cruz is basically the president of pretty people, what’s she going to be doing for the next year? Well, she’s currently filming Grimsby, a spy-comedy with Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Also, she gets to go home to the Sexiest Hairstyle Alive every night. Lucky.

01-ESQ110114COVER001-mdn

NICO FOR ESQUIRE

05-ESQ110114SWA0003-mdn

NICO FOR ESQUIRE

06-ESQ110114SWA0007-mdn

NICO FOR ESQUIRE

Check out more photos here.

Via Esquire

Now Watch: The Nicki Minaj Sexy Selfie That’s Driving The Internet Crazy

Around The Web

TAGSesquirepenelope cruzsexiest woman alive

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP